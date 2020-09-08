How Body and Mind Work Together

What is mind-body medicine?

Mind-body-medicine links conventional medicine with naturopathic methods, stress reduction and exercise. It takes into account the interplay between body, mind and emotions. The idea is that people pursue a lifestyle that is good for their health.

How to relieve stress?

Stress does not just make us bad-tempered. Chronic stress has been shown to lead to heart disease, back pain or stomach ulcers. Relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation, Qigong or meditation can effectively curb stress.

Getting the most out of your staycation

One study of vacationers showed that on average, blood pressure dropped 6%, quality of sleep improved by 17%, and ability to cope with stress improved by 29%. But what about holidaying at home? Staycations can be effective too, IF you prepare well…

Can you eat your way to happiness?

People who tend to be in a good mood have fewer stress hormones in their blood and get sick less. Food can help here: complex carbohydrates, proteins and omega 3 fatty acids provide the brain with everything it needs to produce happiness hormones.

What stimulates the vagus nerve?

The vagus nerve sends information from our heart, kidneys and digestive organs to the brain. It can lower blood pressure, stimulate the immune system and boost motivation. German scientists have developed an electrical stimulator for the vagus nerve.

How to stretch your shoulders?

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shows us how to stretch our shoulders correctly.

