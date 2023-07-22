A fully sated seal bobs sleepily in the water basin of the Norddeich seal station. In Wadden Sea tidewaters, young seals are suckled and raised by their mothers for four to five weeks, explains animal caretaker Tim Fetting. They are not considered 'howlers' (orhans) until they are permanently separated from their mothers as a result of disturbance. "We have to replace the mother," says Fetting.