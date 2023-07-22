  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
7 images
Nature and EnvironmentGermany
Claudia Dehn mit DPA
2 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4U7iJ
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The burnt facilities of a hotel in the village of Kiotari on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces thousands to flee

Catastrophe1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

SocietyJuly 22, 202303:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close up of an eye being examined

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

SocietyJuly 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Women at a pro-choice rally in Warsaw, Poland on June 14, 2023.

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage