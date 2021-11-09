Visit the new DW website

Hoffenheim

Based in the small village of Sinsheim, Hoffenheim have used the financial backing of tech mogul Dietmar Hopp to rocket out of the amateur leagues and into the Bundesliga. They have yet to win a major trophy in Germany.

Founded in 1899, most of Hoffenheim's club history lies in the regional leagues of the German pyramid. Hopp, co-founder of IBM and a former youth player with the club, reshaped Hoffenheim into a youth powerhouse. Several players in the German national team youth system currently come from Hoffenheim, and their U19 team won the Bundesliga youth championship in 2014. For all news on Hoffenheim, DW has you covered with our collated content below.

Fußball, Frauen: Champions League, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - HB Köge, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 1. Spieltag, Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion. Hoffenheims Torschützin Nicole Billa jubelt über das Tor zum 2:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women's Champions League: How Nicole Billa has helped Hoffenheim to new heights 09.11.2021

For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.
BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, Jubel zum 2:0 fuer Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO emspor Sinsheim *** 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, Jubel zum 2 0 für Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO emspor Sinsheim prio:1

Bundesliga: Boom and bust for Cologne as Hoffenheim win big 15.10.2021

Ihlas Bebou scored twice for Hoffenheim as they ripped apart Cologne for a much-needed victory on Friday night. Cologne’s five-game unbeaten run came to a grinding halt on a ground where they often struggle.
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 09: Lea Schueller celebrates with Linda Dallmann of Bayern Munich after scoring a goal during the Frauen Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 on October 09, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Women's Bundesliga: Bayern Munich seize the advantage as two-tier league emerges 10.10.2021

In the headline game of the weekend against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich underlined why they will probably become champions. Meanwhile, the gulf in quality between SC Sand and the league's big-hitters grows wider still.
Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Dominique Janssen (L) takes the penalty and scores her team's opening goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Wolfsburg at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest on March 24, 2021. (Photo by Istvan HUSZTI / AFP) (Photo by ISTVAN HUSZTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Women's Champions League: Bayern meet Lyon, Wolfsburg in 'Group of Death' 13.09.2021

The three German sides in the Women's Champions League learned their group stage fate on Monday. While Bayern and Wolfsburg were handed difficult draws, debutants Hoffenheim will face off with the reigning champions.
v.li.: Spielerinnen der TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Torjubel, Jubel, optimistisch, Spielszene, Highlight, Freude über das Tor zum 2:1, DIE DFB-RICHTLINIEN UNTERSAGEN JEGLICHE NUTZUNG VON FOTOS ALS SEQUENZBILDER UND/ODER VIDEOÄHNLICHE FOTOSTRECKEN. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO., 27.08.2021, Sinsheim Deutschland, Fussball, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg *** f li TSG 1899 Hoffenheim players celebrating goal, jubilation, optimistic, match scene, highlight, joy over goal to make it 2 1, THE DFB DIRECTIVES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO , 27 08 2021, Sinsheim Germany , Football, Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg xobx

Women's Bundesliga: Hoffenheim want to challenge for the title 29.08.2021

Hoffenheim are aiming for more than just third place this season. But Wolfsburg, despite massive changes, remain lightyears ahead of most of the league. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia is launching a women's national team.
Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 3. Spieltag, Signal Iduna Park. Dortmunds Torschütze Erling Haaland jubelt nach dem Treffer zum 3:2.

Bundesliga: 'He’s a machine' - Dortmund's Erling Haaland strikes at the death 27.08.2021

Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland raised the roof with a 91st minute winner against Hoffenheim on Friday night. Marco Rose's side remain as flawed as ever, but they haven't lost their ability to entertain.
16.04.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2020/2021, 29. Spieltag, RB Leipzig - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in der Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Das Tor der Leipziger wurde nach Videobeweis vom Schiedsrichter Manuel Gr‰fe zur¸ckgenommen. Amadou Heidara RB Leipzig und Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig frustriert ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 16 04 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2020 2021, 29 Matchday, RB Leipzig TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at Red Bull Arena Leipzig The Leipzig goal was taken back by referee Manuel Gr‰fe after video evidence Amadou Heidara RB Leipzig and Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig frustrated DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig miss chance to close gap on Bayern Munich 16.04.2021

RB Leipzig had a golden opportunity to put the heat on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga when Hoffenheim visited the Red Bull Arena on Friday night. It was one that a blunt Leipzig failed to seize.
Serge Gnabry Bayern München, 7 ist enttäuscht, Holstein Kiel vs FC Bayern München, Fußball, Männer, DFB-Pokal, 2. Runde, Saison 2020/2021, 13.01.2021 Kiel Holstein-Stadion Schleswig-Holstein Germany *** Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich, 7 is disappointed, Holstein Kiel vs FC Bayern Munich, football, men, DFB Pokal, 2 round, season 2020 2021, 13 01 2021 Kiel Holstein Stadion Schleswig Holstein Germany

Sports News Feed: Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 06.04.2021

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry is in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Elsewhere, Denver is now set to be the venue for the baseball classic after MLB made a political statement.
Hoffenheim's Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric and Hoffenheim's English defender Ryan Sessegnon celebrate scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Moenchengladbach, on December 19, 2020. (Photo by Marius Becker / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by MARIUS BECKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

'Why? Just why?' Ryan Sessegnon on racism, life in Hoffenheim and his Tottenham future 17.02.2021

English starlet Ryan Sessegnon is making the most of his loan spell in the Bundesliga. But the young defender, on loan at Hoffenheim from Tottenham Hotspur, has also been a victim of racist abuse on social media.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 13, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels looks dejected after TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's scores their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund's real problem isn't Edin Terzic 13.02.2021

Edin Terzic is under pressure after a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim gave Dortmund five points from six games. Even with Marco Rose on the way, Dortmund's biggest issue is not the man in the dugout, DW's Matt Pearson writes.
Svenja Huth VfL Wolfsburg,10 gegen Karen Holmgaard Turbine Potsdam,24 - FLYERARLARM 1. Frauen Fussball Bundesliga Saison 2020-2021 VfL Wolfsburg vs. Turbine Potsdam im AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg - Aktion,Fuﬂball,Frau,Frauen,Damen,Deutschland,05.02.2021 *** Svenja Huth VfL Wolfsburg,10 vs Karen Holmgaard Turbine Potsdam,24 FLYERARLARM 1 Womens Football Bundesliga Season 2020 2021 VfL Wolfsburg vs Turbine Potsdam at the AOK Stadium in Wolfsburg Action,Football,Woman,Women,Ladies,Germany,05 02 2021

Women's Bundesliga: Snow causes chaos as Pernille Harder talks equal pay 08.02.2021

This week's five talking points from women's football include: Wolfsburg and Turbine Potsdam battling in the snow, Pernille Harder asking for better opportunities, and one of the fastest hat tricks in history.
Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena, 09.01.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, FC Schalke 04 - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Bild: Schalker Spieler bejubeln den Sieg Foto: Ulrich Hufnagel / Hufnagel PR / Pool via Norbert Schmidt Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke! Only for editorial use! Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Opinion: Schalke must recognise sign of the times 10.01.2021

Schalke just avoided equaling Tasmania Berlin's winless record. The win against Hoffenheim aside though, much at the club remains in a sorry state writes DW's Jörg Strohschein.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 9, 2021 Schalke 04's Matthew Hoppe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Schalke avoid worst-ever record thanks to Matthew Hoppe hat trick 09.01.2021

The American teenager Matthew Hoppe was one of three unlikely heroes as Schalke hammered Hoffenheim to avoid matching the Bundesliga's longest-ever winless run. After a miserable 2020, the Royal Blues have hope again.
