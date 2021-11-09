Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Based in the small village of Sinsheim, Hoffenheim have used the financial backing of tech mogul Dietmar Hopp to rocket out of the amateur leagues and into the Bundesliga. They have yet to win a major trophy in Germany.
Founded in 1899, most of Hoffenheim's club history lies in the regional leagues of the German pyramid. Hopp, co-founder of IBM and a former youth player with the club, reshaped Hoffenheim into a youth powerhouse. Several players in the German national team youth system currently come from Hoffenheim, and their U19 team won the Bundesliga youth championship in 2014. For all news on Hoffenheim, DW has you covered with our collated content below.
For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
In the headline game of the weekend against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich underlined why they will probably become champions. Meanwhile, the gulf in quality between SC Sand and the league's big-hitters grows wider still.
The three German sides in the Women's Champions League learned their group stage fate on Monday. While Bayern and Wolfsburg were handed difficult draws, debutants Hoffenheim will face off with the reigning champions.
English starlet Ryan Sessegnon is making the most of his loan spell in the Bundesliga. But the young defender, on loan at Hoffenheim from Tottenham Hotspur, has also been a victim of racist abuse on social media.
The American teenager Matthew Hoppe was one of three unlikely heroes as Schalke hammered Hoffenheim to avoid matching the Bundesliga's longest-ever winless run. After a miserable 2020, the Royal Blues have hope again.