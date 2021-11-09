Based in the small village of Sinsheim, Hoffenheim have used the financial backing of tech mogul Dietmar Hopp to rocket out of the amateur leagues and into the Bundesliga. They have yet to win a major trophy in Germany.

Founded in 1899, most of Hoffenheim's club history lies in the regional leagues of the German pyramid. Hopp, co-founder of IBM and a former youth player with the club, reshaped Hoffenheim into a youth powerhouse. Several players in the German national team youth system currently come from Hoffenheim, and their U19 team won the Bundesliga youth championship in 2014. For all news on Hoffenheim, DW has you covered with our collated content below.