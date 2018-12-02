High Five: Artwork inspired by dogs

Dogs have multiple responsibilities in the lives of their human companions: protector, helper in distress, hunter, cuddly toy, and sometimes muse. Throughout history, dogs have often been tormented, and pampered. What we see in our dogs, and how we treat them, reveals a lot about ourselves. It's no wonder that this original human pet has also inspired some great art.

Dogs have been painted on canvases and immortalized in sculptures for centuries. To this day, artists never tire of working with their faithful four-legged friends, including art stars like Jeff Koons.