 Hawaii: 22 people injured after lava chunk smashes tour boat roof near Kilauea volcano | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Hawaii: 22 people injured after lava chunk smashes tour boat roof near Kilauea volcano

A flaming projectile hit the boat as people were watching lava from Kilauea volcano flow into the ocean. One person is in a critical condition.

Hawaii Kapoho tour boat (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

At least 22 people were injured on Monday when a large chunk of airborne lava penetrated the roof of a tour boat near Kilauea volcano in the US state of Hawaii.

A hole, punched through the roof of a tourist boat, is seen, after lava from the Mount Kilauea volcano exploded in the sea off Kapoho, Hawaii, U.S. (Reuters/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The chunk landed on the boat's roof

First responders rushed three of the injured to Hilo Medical Center after the boat returned to Wailoa Boat Harbor, according to KITV 4 News. Two are in a stable condition and the third's condition is critical.

A 20-year-old woman suffered major leg trauma and others suffered burns and scrapes, according the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

The passengers were part of a regular service tour that allows people to watch lava flow into the ocean. The US Coast Guard allows tour operators to move their boats up to 164 feet (50 meters) from the flow.

Passengers told DLNR that the boat was outside of the safety zone when the lava chunk struck the roof.

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 700 homes on Big Island since it began erupting since May.

  • Volcanologist Jessica Johnson monitors the leva flow into the ocean.

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Lava meets the sea

    Lava from the Kilauea volcano pours into the ocean from Hawaii's main island, while volcanologist Jessica Johnson monitors the developments.

  • Aeriel view shows active lava flow appraoching a geothermal power plant on Hawaii's Big Island.

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Lava meets geothermal plant

    A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano approaches the Puna geothermal power plant on Hawaii's Big Island. The plant, which provides 25 percent of the island's electricity, has been shut down due to the encroaching lava. It is believed to be the first time a lava flow has forced the closing of a geothermal plant.

  • Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    One of the world's most active volcanos

    Kilauea, which is one of the most active volcanos in the world, has been erupting, oozing lava, and spewing toxic gases for weeks on Hawaii's Big Island. Experts aren't certain when Kilauea will calm down again.

  • Kilauea volcano erupts on May 3 on Hawaii's Big Island (picture-alliance/dpa/Kevan Kamibayashi/U.S. Geological Survey)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Kilauea starts smoking on May 3

    Around 2,000 people were evacuated from the area around the Kilauea volcano after it erupted and a lava fissure opened on May 3. In the weeks that followed, new eruptions and lava streams threatened the homes of residents located miles away.

  • A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, moves on a street in Leilani Estates in Hawaii (Reuters/Handout/USGS)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Dozens of homes destroyed

    Large streams of lava rising up from huge cracks in the earth threatened neighborhoods located near the volcano. The molten rock spilled over on to streets and has destroyed over 40 homes and other buildings.

  • A woman puts on a dust mask to protect herself from volcanic emissions in Hawaii (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Poisonous gasses and glass particle steam

    Thousands of residents voluntarily left their homes due to high levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas that spewed out of vents in the volcanic fissures. Officials also warned residents not to go near the lava that has poured into the ocean — the phenomenon causes the formation of clouds of hydrochloric acid and steam carrying fine glass particles.

  • A geologist inspects cracks on a road following a volcano eruption in Hawaii (Reuters/USGS)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Massive damage to roads

    The eruptions and volcanic fissures created massive damage to roads and highways. Two lava streams crossed over a main coastal highway that is used as an escape route for residents.

  • Hawaii Kilauea Vulkanausbruch Golfspieler (Getty Images/M. Tama)

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

    Playing golf with an ash cloud

    Other locals and tourists took a more relaxed approach to the volcanic eruptions. A group of people finished playing a round of golf while others take pictures of a massive ash cloud spewing from Kilauea.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AP, Reuters)


DW recommends

'Don't expect Kilauea to finish anytime soon'

Hawaii's dramatic ongoing eruption has many wondering about the future for locals on Big Island. Seismologist Jessica Johnson talks to DW about blue flames, vog and laze, and what she'd do if she could go there now. (28.05.2018)  

Hawaii volcano eruption: Lava hits ocean as first serious injury reported

Lava from the erupting Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has now blocked a highway and entered the ocean, officials said. A man was also seriously injured after his leg was struck by lava. (20.05.2018)  

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction

Kilauea's lava flows have threatened thousands of people's homes in rural Hawaii. Over 40 buildings have been destroyed so far by the eruptions, with experts unsure of when the volcano will calm down. (20.05.2018)  

Related content

Hawaii Kilauea Vulkanausbruch

Hawaii volcano eruption: Lava hits ocean as first serious injury reported 20.05.2018

Lava from the erupting Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has now blocked a highway and entered the ocean, officials said. A man was also seriously injured after his leg was struck by lava.

Hawaii Vulkanausbruch

Hawaii: More volcanic explosions expected Big Island 12.05.2018

Scientists say that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano may soon become more destructive and spew rocks in the air. Meanwhile, Hawaii's tourism officials are pleading with visitors not to cancel plans to visit the islands.

Hawaii Vulkanausbruch Kilauea

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts with 9,000-meter ash plume 17.05.2018

After several weeks of lava spewing from various fissures, the Big Island's Kilauea volcano has erupted. People have been warned to protect themselves from ash fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 