Hawaii: 22 people injured after lava chunk smashes tour boat roof near Kilauea volcano

At least 22 people were injured on Monday when a large chunk of airborne lava penetrated the roof of a tour boat near Kilauea volcano in the US state of Hawaii.

The chunk landed on the boat's roof

First responders rushed three of the injured to Hilo Medical Center after the boat returned to Wailoa Boat Harbor, according to KITV 4 News. Two are in a stable condition and the third's condition is critical.

A 20-year-old woman suffered major leg trauma and others suffered burns and scrapes, according the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

The passengers were part of a regular service tour that allows people to watch lava flow into the ocean. The US Coast Guard allows tour operators to move their boats up to 164 feet (50 meters) from the flow.

Passengers told DLNR that the boat was outside of the safety zone when the lava chunk struck the roof.

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 700 homes on Big Island since it began erupting since May.