Hawaii: 22 people injured after lava chunk smashes tour boat roof near Kilauea volcano

At least 22 people were injured on Monday when a large chunk of airborne lava penetrated the roof of a tour boat near Kilauea volcano in the US state of Hawaii.
The chunk landed on the boat's roof
First responders rushed three of the injured to Hilo Medical Center after the boat returned to Wailoa Boat Harbor, according to KITV 4 News. Two are in a stable condition and the third's condition is critical.
A 20-year-old woman suffered major leg trauma and others suffered burns and scrapes, according the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).
The passengers were part of a regular service tour that allows people to watch lava flow into the ocean. The US Coast Guard allows tour operators to move their boats up to 164 feet (50 meters) from the flow.
Passengers told DLNR that the boat was outside of the safety zone when the lava chunk struck the roof.
Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 700 homes on Big Island since it began erupting since May.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption causes weeks of destruction
Lava meets the sea
Lava from the Kilauea volcano pours into the ocean from Hawaii's main island, while volcanologist Jessica Johnson monitors the developments.
Lava meets geothermal plant
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano approaches the Puna geothermal power plant on Hawaii's Big Island. The plant, which provides 25 percent of the island's electricity, has been shut down due to the encroaching lava. It is believed to be the first time a lava flow has forced the closing of a geothermal plant.
One of the world's most active volcanos
Kilauea, which is one of the most active volcanos in the world, has been erupting, oozing lava, and spewing toxic gases for weeks on Hawaii's Big Island. Experts aren't certain when Kilauea will calm down again.
Kilauea starts smoking on May 3
Around 2,000 people were evacuated from the area around the Kilauea volcano after it erupted and a lava fissure opened on May 3. In the weeks that followed, new eruptions and lava streams threatened the homes of residents located miles away.
Dozens of homes destroyed
Large streams of lava rising up from huge cracks in the earth threatened neighborhoods located near the volcano. The molten rock spilled over on to streets and has destroyed over 40 homes and other buildings.
Poisonous gasses and glass particle steam
Thousands of residents voluntarily left their homes due to high levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas that spewed out of vents in the volcanic fissures. Officials also warned residents not to go near the lava that has poured into the ocean — the phenomenon causes the formation of clouds of hydrochloric acid and steam carrying fine glass particles.
Massive damage to roads
The eruptions and volcanic fissures created massive damage to roads and highways. Two lava streams crossed over a main coastal highway that is used as an escape route for residents.
Playing golf with an ash cloud
Other locals and tourists took a more relaxed approach to the volcanic eruptions. A group of people finished playing a round of golf while others take pictures of a massive ash cloud spewing from Kilauea.
Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AP, Reuters)