Gregor Schneider, born 1969 in Rheydt, is a German artist who received the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2001 for his work "Totes Haus u r" which was shown at the German Pavilion.

After studying and teaching at various art academies in Germany, including the Art Academy of Düsseldorf, Schneider went on to focus on working with constructed rooms in galleries, museums and other buildings which he conceives as three-dimensional sculptures. In the 1980s, Schneider dismantled and rebuilt rooms in an apartment building in Rheydt which he entitled "Haus u r" – with the letter "u" referring to the particular street, and "r" to the city of Rheydt. Visitors have claimed to have had very frightening experiences inside that house.