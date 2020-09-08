Goethe-Institut - 70 Years of Cultural Exchange

We look back at its 70-year history, hear from its new president and feature three outstanding cultural ambassadors.

Inaugural Visit in Cameroon

The Goethe-Institut’s new president Carola Lentz has been in office for a year. Her first major trip abroad took her to Douala and Yaoundé to celebrate the institute’s 60th anniversary in Cameroon. A visit between diplomacy and cultural exchange.

From language teaching to cultural institute

Can poetry heal the wounds of history? That’s what the Goethe-Institut dared to believe. First with language lessons and German songs, then with intercultural dialogue. A historical overview: from the 1950s to the big issues of today.

Connecting through sound art

A blend of Zen Buddhism and the avant-garde. Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa combines his country’s traditional music with western styles to create his very own unique sound. It earned him a 2021 Goethe Medal.

The body as archive of memory

Documentary filmmaker, dancer, choreographer and 2021 Goethe Medal recipient Wen Hui is considered a pioneer of contemporary Chinese dance. Her mixed-media performances explore China's past and present.

Colonialism and remembrance culture

Cultural ambassador, remembrance culture warrior and 2021 Goethe Medal recipient. Princess Marilyn Douala Manga Bell is the great-granddaughter of Rudolf Douala Manga Bell, once king of the Douala people of Cameroon and famous resistance fighter.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 04.12.2021 – 05:02 UTC

SAT 04.12.2021 – 11:30 UTC

SUN 05.12.2021 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 05.12.2021 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 05.12.2021 – 22:30 UTC

MON 06.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4





DW Deutsch+

SUN 05.12.2021 – 07:30 UTC

MON 06.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3