A controversial weed killer, glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide.
Also known by its main brand name: Roundup, produced by Monsanto. Some evidence links it with cancer - although the jury is still out on that. DW's coverage on glyphosate is collated below.
How do astronauts deal with their sex drives when they're up in space for months on end? And why is it so embarrassing to even ask that question? Also, mRNA vaccines have, in very rare cases, led to a treatable heart condition called myocarditis — and scientists may have figured out why.
What can we learn from a bunch of rhesus macaques playing video games and 'choking' under the pressure? Also, it may be better for all of us if you don't get a 3rd jab any time soon, and a deep dive into the experiment that potty-trained cows.
A study out of Berlin that examined hundreds of thousands of nasal cells claims to have the definitive answer on why kids are better at killing COVID. Also, if you work in a toxic environment, you should really do something about it. Research out of Australia tells us why.
What's the deal with the (very rare) cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccines? And with so many people concerned about long-term side effects... is there any evidence to actually support that position? Finally, some new research on a group of people who quietly lost a big part of themselves during the pandemic: adolescents.