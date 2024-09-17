Global democracy continues to decline, says watchdog

According to a report, the global index for free and fair elections suffered the biggest decline on record in 2023, while disputed elections are becoming a global phenomenon.

A shrinking voter turnout globally and increasingly contested election results are posing a risk to the credibility of democracy, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

The report published by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said that global voter turnout between 2008 and 2023 plunged by 10 percentage points, going from 65.2 to 55.5.

What does the report say?

The annual report, which has been measuring democratic performance in 158 countries since 1975, revealed that 47% of nations witnessed a decline in crucial indicators over the past five years, making it the eighth consecutive year of global democratic decline.

The international watchdog found that between mid-2020 and mid-2024, one in five elections were legally challenged.

Voting and ballot counting emerged as the most-litigated aspects of the electoral process during the period, it added.

For its Global State of Democracy indexes, IDEA categorizes performances using four main categories: representation, rights, rule of law and participation.

The think tank said that the category related to free and fair elections and parliamentary oversight — which falls under representation — recorded its worst year in 2023.

Trump assassination bid shows continued threats

Democratic performance in the United States — which will see a presidential election this year — showed some recovery in the past two years, IDEA said.

However, the watchdog added that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July highlighted continued risks.

Indicators like credible elections, civil liberties and political equality were down in the US since 2015, as per the report.

"Less than half (47%) of the Americans said the 2020 election was 'free and fair' and the country remains deeply polarized," the report said.

Elections remain a 'cornerstone'

IDEA stressed that despite the many threats to elections and declines in many nations, elections retain their vow as a mechanism for ensuring popular control over decision makers and decision making.

It added that elections as such "remain a cornerstone of democracy despite the current challenges."

"Amid this broad context of decline, however, many elections have delivered on their inherent promise as a means of ensuring that the people have control over decision makers," the report said.

In many highly observed elections since last year, incumbent parties have lost presidential elections and parliamentary majorities, the report said.

"Recent elections in Guatemala, India, Poland, Senegal and many other countries have allowed the voters to have an effective voice," it added.

Fact check: How AI may influence elections in 2024 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dvv/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)