 Giveaway: Win a DW travel kit! | DW Travel | DW | 19.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Giveaway: Win a DW travel kit!

Follow our European adventure and participate in our giveaway to win a DW travel kit!

Laila Abdalla and Shabnam Surita hold a DW Travel set.

Our prize: An umbrella, notebook, pen, credit card case, adapter and a duffel bag

This autumn, DW reporters Shabnam Surita and Laila Abdalla will be visiting Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to see whether the war in Ukraine has changed tourism in these countries.

For two weeks, Shabnam and Laila will be sharing stories, videos and pictures of their journey on our Instagram channel @dw_travel. Head there to learn more about the beautiful cities of Wroclaw (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic), Bratislava (Slovakia), Budapest (Hungary) and Timisoara (Romania) and find out if the war is affecting the tourist trade. Shabnam and Laila will also be sharing heaps of travel tips, recommendations for eateries and fun facts about the locals. If you don't have Instagram you can follow their adventure on dw.com/travel. Starting September 20, they'll be posting updates of the journey every day!

Laila Abdalla and Shabnam Surita sit on a bench in front of Anhalter Bahnhof in Berlin.

DW journalists Shabnam Surita (left) and Laila Abdalla (right)

Win a DW travel kit!

We're also giving away a DW travel kit. To enter the draw, follow our Instagram channel @dw_travel and comment on our giveaway-related posts.

Or simply get in touch here and tell us which European country you want to travel to most.

Keep a close eye on our Instagram account between September 19 and October 4. We'll announce the lucky winner at the end! 

A DW travel set

Take part in our giveaway and win this DW set to help you on your travels

Spark your wanderlust!

Did you know DW has an Instagram channel dedicated to travel content? Head to @dw_travel to learn about must-see destinations and hidden gems in Germany, Europe and the world. We've put together holiday tips and offer up-to-date travel news and reports for you to enjoy. Be sure to follow us on YouTube and Facebook as well.

Giveaway terms and conditions.

DW recommends

Travel  

Related content

A road trip along panoramic routes through Europe

A road trip along panoramic routes through Europe 14.09.2022

The journey is the destination! Every week we feature different ways to travel, and this time it's road trips. Here are 10 of the most beautiful panoramic roads in Europe.

Discovering Europe by bike

Discovering Europe by bike 07.09.2022

Each week we feature popular forms of travel — this time cycling. The EuroVelo cycle network offers over 70,000 kilometers (43,496 miles) of long-distance cycling routes across Europe. There's something for everyone.

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 01.09.2022

Spain to fund free rail travel with windfall tax - Pakistan's date farmers lose crops to monsoon