  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Breaking
CrimeGermany

Germany: Two dead after shooting in Baden-Württemberg

January 7, 2025

A major police operation is under way after the incident in the German town of Bad Friedrichshall. The alleged perpetrator is on the run.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ovPn
DW News "Breaking"

Two people were killed after shots were fired at a company in the state of Baden-Württemberg, southwestern Germany, police said on Tuesday.

One person was critically wounded in the incident while the prime suspect remains on the run, police said.

"Two men were shot dead in Bad Friedrichshall in the early evening," local police said in a statement. "Another man was critically injured. A manhunt is underway."

More to follow...

jsi/wd (Reuters, dpa)