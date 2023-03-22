Germany: Shots fired at police in Reichsbürger raids

German police have conducted a series of raids in connection with an investigation into the far-right extremist Reichsbürger scene. One police officer was injured in the operation after shots were fired.

German authorities on Wednesday carried out searches linked to the far-right extremist Reichsbürger scene across seven states.

A policeman was injured after shots were fired during one of the operations against the group, which was said to have been planning a coup against the German government.

What we know so far

According to media reports, the officer was injured in a raid in the town of Reutlingen in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted that 20 properties had been searched and highlighted the danger posed by armed members of the group.

"A police officer was shot. That shows how dangerous these missions are. The weapons authorities are obliged to disarm Reichsbürger [members]."

The shot is believed to have been fired by a man who was not a suspect in the raids, but who has since been taken into custody.

The raids on Wednesday were said to have been directed against five suspects believed to belong to a terrorist organization. Officials said the individuals were from cities of Munich and Chemnitz, the Hannover region, and Switzerland.



