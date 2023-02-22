  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
A piece of heavy machinery involved in the clean up
Clean up from the smelly spill continued TuesdayImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance/
SocietyGermany

Germany: Pungent slurry leak floods lake, streams near Essen

19 minutes ago

A defective container leaked some two million liters of liquid manure into two Ruhr river streams and a lake. Drinking water supplies were unaffected.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NoQN

The stank of excrement hung over parts of Germany's western city of Essen after around two million liters of liquid manure leaked into two streams and a lake.

The incident took place on a farm in the town of Velbert south of Essen on Monday evening.

The slurry made its way to the picturesque Lake Baldeney, which lies on the southern border of Essen along the Ruhr.

How did the accident occur?

A defective seal on a liquid manure container in Velbert is believed to be the cause. A farmer on site was already pumping out the slipping slurry when the fire department arrived.

Some of the manure made it to streams which led to the Ruhr, an important tributary of the Rhine in the German state of North Rhine Westphalia. The streams are currently full of water, which made the slurry flow faster, but also diluted it to lessen the impact.

The Mettmann Environmental Agency declared an environmental alert on Monday evening, German public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) reported. However, authorities said drinking water supply was unaffected.

Some dead fish nevertheless were discovered in the contaminated areas.

Workers carried on the cleanup operation on Tuesday.

rmt/ar (dpa, WDR)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

Joe Biden in Poland says Ukraine 'stands free'

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A "Employees wanted" board at a restaurant

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Business14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU fast-tracked COVID shots. Can it do bullets for Ukraine?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

Migration5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

ScienceFebruary 20, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage