 Germany: Five injured in explosion at Red Cross building | News | DW | 05.02.2021

News

Police have evacuated the surrounding houses in the Bavarian town of Memmingen after the gas leak, as authorities warned further explosions were possible.

Two firemen stand at the gas explosion scene.

A police spokesman said that the Red Cross building was “immensely” damaged by the explosion

At least five people were injured on Friday in an explosion at the Red Cross in the Bavarian town Memmingen, local media reported.  

The explosion reportedly took place in the early morning, due to a gas leak, likely from a defective gas pipe. 

A rescue helicpoter transfered one of the injured people to a hospital, police told DPA. 

Authorities have evacuated several houses surrounding to the explosion scene 

Local daily Augsburger Allgemeine reported that authorities were trying to expose the pipes to find the gas leak and prevent another explosion.

fb/rt (dpa, Reuters) 

