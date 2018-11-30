 Germany drawn with rivals Netherlands in Euro 2020 draw | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.12.2018

Sports

Germany drawn with rivals Netherlands in Euro 2020 draw

After struggling against the Netherlands in the Nations League, Germany will get a swift chance for revenge after the rivals were drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying. Coach Joachim Löw is confident of progression.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland - Niederlande Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

After the draw was made in Dublin on Sunday, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the chance to avenge their 3-0 defeat and a 2-2 draw snatched from the jaws of victory was very much on German minds.

"We are happy that we have the chance of revenge against Holland," said the former international striker.

 Germany have plummeted from first to 16th in the FIFA world rankings since June and their Nations League relegation meant they were seeded second. The other sides in group C are Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

"We know our journey back to the top of the world rankings means we will meet some tough opponents on the way," added Bierhoff. "That's the only way to distinguish yourself and it [the draw] could have been worse for us."

The Nations League campaign saw Joachim Löw start to move on to a younger generation of players, with Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz all impressing in recent matches. The Germany boss seemed relaxed about his side claiming one of two qualifying spots.

"It's a reasonable group, we know our own strengths and will be confident, but we don't want to be presumptuous. The Dutch and the Germans are the favourites and are the ones who should normally qualify."

After a shocking 2018, where Germany lost six games in a calendar year for the first time, Löw says his goals for 2019 are simply "qualifying [for Euro 2020] and giving the young players space, so they can develop and take on more responsibilities".

The qualifiers begin in March 2019.

mp/js (DPA, AP)

Germany's Thomas Müller reaches milestone

Germany show their future but are haunted by their past

Opinion: Kroos rediscovering Germany form in new formation

Despite a spectacular collapse against the Netherlands, Joachim Löw's revamp is showing signs of life. Toni Kroos proved he has a future in the team after a first-half masterclass had fans purring, says Janek Speight. (20.11.2018)  

Opinion: Kroos rediscovering Germany form in new formation

Nations League: Van Dijk goal steals late point despite German dominance

For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans. (20.11.2018)  

Nations League: Toothless Germany slump to dismal defeat in Amsterdam

The Netherlands beat Germany for the first time in 16 years as Joachim Löw's side produced another dismal performance, slumping to a 3-0 defeat in Amsterdam. The loss ramps up the pressure on Germany's beleaguered coach. (13.10.2018)  

Nations League: Van Dijk goal steals late point despite German dominance

For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans. (20.11.2018)  

UEFA Nations League Deutschland - Niederlande Niederlage

Germany show their future but are haunted by their past 20.11.2018

This year has largely been one to forget for Germany and, as winter arrived, Joachim Löw and his side showed their quality, but also their frailty. There’s much to take from Monday's game, but also much to learn.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland - Niederlande Virgil van Dijk Tor

Nations League: Van Dijk goal steals late point despite German dominance 19.11.2018

For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans.

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland - Russland (1:0)

Leroy Sane's first goal leads Germany to comfortable Russia win 15.11.2018

Leroy Sane and Niklas Süle both scored their first goal for Germany as Joachim Löw's side eased past Russia. Löw made a number of changes and several young players impressed as the hosts blew Russia away early on.

