The scene of the collision were a bus crashed into an oncoming truck
Police still do not know why the bus changed lines into oncoming trafficImage: Thomas Warnack/dpa/picture alliance
Cars and TransportationGermany

Germany: At least 25 children injured in bus crash

18 minutes ago

A bus has crashed headfirst into an oncoming truck after it changed lanes in a southern German town. The injured are being treated in hospital.

Dozens of people were left injured after a bus collided with a truck in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany on Friday, local media reported.

Public broadcaster SWR reported that some 27 people had been injured, some of them seriously.

Police said the majority of the injured were young people.

What do we know so far?

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. (0600 UTC) in the town of Biberach after the bus driver crossed into the opposite lane.

The bus then crashed head-on with a truck. Police said the reasons for the bus driver's manouver were still unclear.

The driver was seriously injured and rescuers had to cut him out of the vehicle before he could be taken to hospital for treatment.

A helicopter was deployed to transport the drivers of both vehicles to clinics.

The young people who suffered minor injuries were also taken to hospital.

Local police closed off the road were the incident occurred but set up a care center for relatives in a nearby supermarket car park.

An emergency helicopter on the scene of the collision in Biberach
The two drivers were given medical treatment after being transported by an emergency helicopterImage: Thomas Warnack/dpa/picture alliance
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts1 hour ago
