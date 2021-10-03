Visit the new DW website

German unification

For forty years Germany was divided into the Federal Republic of Germany in the West and the German Democratic Republic in the East. The division ended on Oct. 3, 1990, when the two sides were reunified.

Germany was a divided country from 1949 to 1990. After its defeat in World War II, the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) was created in the West, in the regions controlled by the US, French and British forces. The geographically smaller German Democratic Republic (GDR) — commonly known as East Germany — was established on the other side. Despite its name, the GDR was a communist dictatorship that limited its citizens' political freedom and regularly punished dissidents. A 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) heavily fortified border separated the two countries from the Baltic Sea in the north to the region between Saxony and Bavaria in the south. Movement and communication between the two countries was virtually impossible. This demarcation zone is often referred to as the Iron Curtain. During the forty years of division, West Germany grew to become a strong democracy and a member of NATO, whereas East Germany remained a staunch supporter of the Soviet Union. This period of time is known as the Cold War. On October 3, 1990, the division of Germany ended when the two sides were officially reunified. The re-unification process was preceded by protests in East Germany and the fall of the Berlin Wall nearly a year previously, on November 9, 1989. Each year, October 3rd is celebrated as German Unity Day.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony in Halle marking the 31st anniversary of the reunification of Germany.

German reunification: Angela Merkel urges country to overcome East-West divide 03.10.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to continue the country's democratic project, in a speech marking Germany's reunification day.
30. Januar 2013 Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen # Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen, aufgenommen am 30. Januar 2013, ist der wichtigste und größte Olympia- und Bundesstützpunkt in Berlin sowie Eliteschule des Sports. Foto: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich | Verwendung weltweit

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 03.10.2021

With the anniversary of German unification on Sunday, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.
ARCHIV - Arbeiter erhöhen die Sektorensperre an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin im August 1961. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hatte nach bislang geheimen Dokumenten bereits vorab Informationen über den geplanten Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: dpa (zu dpa Geheimdokumente: NSA warnte früh vor Mauerbau in Berlin vom 26.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

60 years ago, the Berlin Wall went up, dividing the city — and more 12.08.2021

The former capital of Hitler's Third Reich was divided after World War II. But the people of Berlin were still able to move around freely in the city. That is, until August 13, 1961.

ARCHIV - Monteure arbeiten am 23.06.2011 an Naben für Windkraftanlagen in Rostock. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa (zu Beginn des ersten ostdeutschen Wirtschaftsforums vom 20.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German unity: Eastern states still lag economically, but catching up, report says 07.07.2021

Germany's eastern states still economically trail behind western regions, three decades after reunification. But that gap has shrunk to 18%, according to an annual government study.
ARCHIV - Das Foto zeigt am 15.01.1990 das verwüstete ehemalige Amt für Nationale Sicherheit der DDR im Stadtteil Lichtenberg im Osten von Berlin. Bundespräsident Gauck will sich am 13. Januar 2017 über den Stand der DDR-Aufarbeitung informieren. (zu dpa Bundespräsident Gauck besucht Archiv in früherer Stasi-Zentrale vom 12.01.2017) Foto: ZB/Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany disbands Stasi records agency but saves files 17.06.2021

Thousands of people each month still request a look at the files that the former GDR's feared secret police, the Stasi, had kept on them.

Thuringia's leader of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Bjoern Hoecke addresses an election rally in Haldensleben, eastern Germany on May 28, 2021. - Saxony-Anhalt will go to the polls in the regional elections on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why young eastern German voters support the far-right AfD 11.06.2021

If Germany's recent regional election had been decided by young people, the far-right AfD would have won. The East German identity has been inherited by a new generation, some of whom don't mind a few racist politicians.
Eine Frau wirft ihren Stimmzettel in eine Urne in einem Wahllokal. Die Wahl zum neuen Landtag in Sachsen-Anhalt ist die letzte Landtagswahl vor der Bundestagswahl im September 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In Saxony-Anhalt, far-right AfD poised to upset mainstream 06.06.2021

The eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt is going to the polls — with the Alternative for Germany taking the lead in some opinion polls. A far-right victory would be a nightmare for Germany's political mainstream.
A paramedic holds a pack of used and unused vials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Germany, Russia and the Sputnik V vaccine — a tale of soft power 06.05.2021

Early on in the pandemic Germany committed to purchasing all vaccines through the EU despite delays. Now some want to make an exception for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.
Euro Banknoten und Geldbündel | Verwendung weltweit

COVID pandemic pushes Germany to largest deficit since reunification 07.04.2021

Germany has recorded its largest public sector deficit in decades as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the country recorded its largest shortfall since German reunification.
Blick in eine Regal mit Akten im Archiv der Bundesbeauftragten für die Unterlagen des Staatssicherheitsdienstes in Berlin. Aufnahme vom 15.01.2005. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Transfer of Stasi records agency closes a chapter of East German history 19.03.2021

The Stasi Records Agency is a legacy of the peaceful revolution in the GDR. Now its name is disappearing, but its spirit is to live on elsewhere.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl toast after signing common declarations and 10 bilateral conventions and accords on June 13 at Bonn chancellery. AFP PHOTO SIMON/ARMAND (Photo credit should read VITALY ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Gorbi and the Germans: Mikhail Gorbachev at 90 02.03.2021

Gorbi — that's how many Germans lovingly refer to former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. DW looks at the special relationship between Germany and the first and only president of the Soviet Union.
ARCHIV - Ein Reisepass der Bundesrepublik Deutschland, aufgenommen am 13.07.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Der deutsche Reisepass ist einem internationalen Vergleich zufolge so viel wert wie kaum ein anderer Pass auf der Welt. Mit dem Pass der Bundesrepublik kann man nach einer am Mittwoch (25.10.2017) veröffentlichten Studie der Beratungsgesellschaft Arton Capital in insgesamt 158 Länder entweder ohne Visum einreisen - oder aber mit einem Visum, das man sich bei der Ankunft besorgen kann. Nur der Pass des südostasiatischen Stadtstaates Singapur macht das Reisen noch einfacher. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Thieves steal hundreds of IDs, including passports 13.01.2021

A heavy safe with hundreds of new ID cards and passports was stolen in east Germany, authorities have said. The thieves also took two finger-scanning devices.
Bildnummer: 50347819 Datum: 07.12.1970 Copyright: imago/Sven Simon Bundeskanzler Willy Brandt (GER/SPD) während des Kniefalls vor dem Denkmal für die Opfer des Warschauer Ghettos in Warschau, Personen; 1970, Warschau, Warschauer Kniefall, Presse, Medieninteresse, Besuch, Staatsbesuch, knien, kniend, kniet, Kanzler; , quer, KBsw, Totale, Internationale Politik, Politik, Polen, Aktion, People / Highlight, Medien o0 himself

Poland and Germany: 50 years since Willy Brandt's historic gesture 06.12.2020

On December 7, 1970, German Chancellor Willy Brandt fell to his knees at the memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto. The "Warsaw Genuflection" opened the way to reconciliation, but some today dismiss it as an "empty gesture."
dpatopbilder - 07.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Eine Teilnehmerin der Demonstration der Stuttgarter Initiative „Querdenken“ steht mit einem selbst gebastelten Baum, an dem Nase-Mundschutzmasken hängen, auf dem Augustusplatz. Zu der Kundgebung gegen die von Bund und Ländern beschlossenen Anti-Corona-Maßnahmen werden 20.000 Menschen erwartet. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Nazi resistance fighters, Holocaust victims and the nonsense of COVID-19 denial 23.11.2020

When coronavirus deniers pose as victims of alleged Nazi methods to justify their actions, it's all about the prerogative of interpretation. We have to stand up to such nonsense, says Martin Muno.
ARCHIV - Jubelnde Menschen stehen am 09.11.1989 auf der Berliner Mauer vor dem Brandenburger Tor. Nach der Öffnung eines Teils der deutsch-deutschen Grenzübergänge in der Nacht vom 9. auf den 10. November 1989 reisten Millionen DDR-Bürger für einen Besuch in den Westen. In der Folge wurde die innerdeutsche Grenze abgebaut, seit dem 3. Oktober 1990 war Deutschland wieder vereint. dpa (zu dpa «Das große Gedenkjahr - 2014 wird an Weltkriege und Mauerfall erinnert» vom 20.12.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

The day the Berlin Wall came down 09.11.2020

The Cold War, a global power struggle between dictatorship and democracy, ended in Berlin on November 9, 1989. The course of history, however, was set in motion by decisive events outside the country long before that.
Bunkeranlage in Traben-Trarbach

Dark web 'Cyberbunker' trial breaks new ground 24.10.2020

A Cold War bunker in a small German town housed darknet internet servers that facilitated illegal online activity. The group allegedly operating the servers are on trial — but are they responsible for 250,000 crimes?
