 German show-jumping legend Hans Günter Winkler dies | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.07.2018

Sports

German show-jumping legend Hans Günter Winkler dies

Show-jumping legend Hans Günter Winkler has died. The German, who won five gold medals at the 1956 Games, was the most successful rider in Olympic history.

Hans Günter Winkler gestorben (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

The news of Hans Günter Winkler's death at the age of 91 was announced in a statement released on Monday by the German Equestrian Federation (DRV). It described him as a "unique personality in equestrian sports and beyond."

Having won five gold medals, as well as a silver and a bronze, Winkler was the most successful rider in Olympic history.

Individual and team gold in Stockholm

He first made a name for himself with the mare Halla at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, when the equestrian events were held in Stockholm, as the horses were not allowed to enter Australia due to quarantine restrictions. Winkler suffered a pulled groin muscle at the penultimate obstacle in the first round of the individual event. Despite not being able to ride properly, he pressed on and he and Halla won the individual gold as well as sharing in the team gold.

Winkler, who retired from show jumping in 1986, also twice won the individual title at the world championships.

