German police swoop on far-right Reichsbürger group

Police in Germany have carried out nationwide raids on homes of members of the right-wing extremist Reichsbürger movement.

German prosecutors say police have conducted a series of raids across several states in connection with a plot to carry out explosive attacks on Germany's power supply and kidnap a senior politician.

The suspects were linked to the Reichsbürger movement, members of which have been accused of plotting to forcibly overthrow the German political system and install a new government.

What we know so far

Public prosecutors in the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Thuringia, Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg reported simultaneous raids on Tuesday.

Officers made five arrests over an alleged plot to mount explosive attacks on Germany's power infrastructure and kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

In the German state of Rheinland Palatinate, a 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested.

The man is suspected of having scouted high-voltage lines, while the woman is said to have operated several chat groups in which additional supporters were recruited. She is also said to have created a document with instructions for making explosives

