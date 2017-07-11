German police investigate mother after children fall from balcony

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A three-year-old has died and a one-year-old is in hospital after falling five meters from a balcony in the city of Saarbrücken. Police are treating the mother, who is also in hospital after falling, as a murder suspect.
Police in Saarbrücken are investigating a mother who allegedly threw her two children off a balcony, one of whom died.
A three-year-old girl perished as a result of the incident, a spokesman for the Saarland state police said Friday.
A one-year-old girl is in hospital from her injuries, incurred in the fall, the spokesman added.
The 38-year-old mother is being treated as a suspect for murder and attempted murder, according to police. She is currently in hospital after also falling from the balcony, which was from a height of around five meters.
Police also spoke to the father of the children, as well as some relatives, all of whom were in the apartment when the incident occurred on Thursday evening.
