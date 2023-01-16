  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
20 images
PoliticsGermany
Rina Goldenberg
28 minutes ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4MFB3

A "snake pit, a "sack of landmines" or an "ejector seat" are images that German defense ministers themselves have used to describe their job.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius

Pistorius to become Germany's new defense minister — reports

Politics23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two Indian students pose for a selfie with a worker from Gannon University's office of global support and student engagement

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Education20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people removing green vegetables out of a blue bin

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Law and JusticeJanuary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage