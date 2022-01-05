 German expressionists and colonialism | All media content | DW | 06.01.2022

Culture

German expressionists and colonialism

Exhibitions at Berlin's Brücke-Museum and the Kunsthaus Dahlem show how German colonial legacy inspired an entire artistic movement.

  • An abstract, multi-colored painting of naked figures and a table with a book and flowers on it

    The primitivist art movement

    Bright, contrasting colors, simplified forms, and a return to a supposedly simple life untouched by industrialization are among the features of primitivism. Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's "Still Life with Flowers and Sculptures" (1912) is a primary example. In Germany, this style was at the height of popularity when imperial Germany was a colonial power.

  • A sketch crudely depicts two men who appear to be wearing traditional outfits; one is reaching for fruit on a tree

    'Whose Expression?' exhibition in Berlin's Brücke-Museum

    Due to the large-scale export of objects from the colonies, the artists of the German expressionist movement, known as the Brücke artists, had easy access to non-European aesthetics. This sketch by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was made after studying bronze reliefs from the Kingdom of Benin, which were taken and kept in storage in Dresden's Ethnological Museum.

  • An abstract painting in which a woman in a striped bathing suit is in the foreground with five naked people running in the background

    Inspiration or appropriation?

    The expressionist group was especially interested by one object in the Dresden Ethnological Museum: an ornate roof beam from a Palauan meeting house. The Brücke artists even said "discovering" it in the museum was the spark that prompted them to start their artistic movement. The people in the background of this oil painting by Max Pechstein were copied from the figures depicted on the beam.

  • A painting by Gaugin in which two indigenous women sit with crossed legs on the ground in a forest while a dog is in front of them

    Paul Gauguin as an inspiration

    French painter Paul Gauguin was certainly the most important role model for the art of the Brücke group. His Tahiti paintings brought him great fame posthumously, although he was embroiled in scandal in his lifetime. Nonetheless, his success, as well as the prospect of financial gain, was a reason for both Emil Nolde and Max Pechstein to set out for the South Sea themselves.

  • The photo shows Ernst Ludwig Kirchner sitting in his studio with his partner Erna Schilling. The two are surrounded by sculptures, furniture and heavily patterned tapestries

    Kirchner's Berlin atelier

    German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (pictured here with his partner Erna Schilling) preferred to be surrounded by "exotic" sculptures, tapestries, fabrics and furniture. Some of them came from the colonies, while Kirchner designed others himself — yet he had never actually traveled to any of these countries.

  • A wooden stool with a human-leopard like figure carved as its legs

    A looted work, falsely attributed

    This wooden seat with a leopard motif was long thought to be the work of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Yet the carving originated in what is now Cameroon, where it belonged to courtly elites. The current exhibitions in Berlin aim to research the origins of pieces such as this one, which were most likely looted, in order to understand them in their original context.

  • An African woman holds a baby while sitting next to a white man in a white suit. The words Her name is laWarwakai is written on the image

    More than just 'his Tolai wife'

    In addition to the exhibition at the Brücke-Museum, a second exhibition at the neighboring Kunsthaus Dahlem aims to give voice to people who were colonized. In the pictured work, artist Lisa Hilli adds the name of the woman in the picture, laWarakai, to an archival photograph of a white man and a woman captioned simply as "his Tolai wife" to show she was not simply a nameless subordinate.

  • A triangular hole is dug in the earth in the garden of the Kunsthaus Dahlem and lined with trident-like shapes sticking out from the ground

    muSa Michelle Mattiuzzi: Abolition Garden

    Kunsthaus Dahlem invited contemporary artists to comment on the colonial histories of works. The Brazilian artist's installation is meant to recall vases that people placed in their windows as a sign of solidarity for the abolition of slavery in Brazil. The triangular shapes and trident-like structures pay homage to Black feminism, while making a statement against racism and sexism.


