Johann Gottfried Herder (1744-1803)

Johann Gottfried Herder, a Kant student, is also considered one of the most important philosophers of the Enlightenment period in Germany. In his main work, "Ideas for the Philosophy of the History of Humanity," he identified the purpose of man's existence as being purely "directed toward the formation of humanity," meant to serve all the "lowly needs of the earth and itself lead to them."