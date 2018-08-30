 German discus legend Robert Harting retires | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

German discus legend Robert Harting retires

Robert Harting ended his glittering career on Sunday with a second place finish at Berlin’s ISTAF athletics meeting. Despite his share of injuries and scandal, he is set to go down as a giant of German sport.

Deutschland ISTAF Leichtathletik in Berlin Robert Harting (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

It ended where it all began. Olympic and three-time world champion Robert Harting threw his final competitive discus in Berlin on Sunday, bringing to an end a glittering career which saw him soar to the pinnacle of his sport.

A second-placed finish, behind his brother – and reigning Olympic champion – Christoph, was a fitting swansong for a man who has always valued the support of family, friends and fans.

Read more: Harting launches scathing attack on IOC's Bach

"I am thrilled! Everyone is here, my rivals, my friends and my family. I have always hoped for such a farewell," beamed a tearful Harting before embarking on a lap of honour in front of his adoring public.

His final title shot came three weeks ago, again in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, at the European Championships. The 6 foot 7 inch giant was unable to launch himself onto the podium that day, finishing a lengthy 81cm behind the bronze-medal distance, but received a hero’s farewell nonetheless.

Placards reading “Thank you, Robert” were held aloft as swells of fans gathered to see a legend of German sport take his final shot at glory. He received a similar send-off here.

Towards the end of his career, injuries took their toll, but fans will fondly remember Harting’s glory years, which culminated in a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games. That triumph came at the tail end of an era in which Harting dominated his sport, claiming three world titles between 2009 and 2013, alongside European Championship gold medals in 2012 and 2014. For the two and a half years leading up to London, Harting was undefeated.

Deutschland ISTAF Leichtathletik in Berlin Robert Harting (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Olympic and three-time world champion, Harting threw his final competitive discus in Berlin on Sunday.

It wasn’t to last, however, with a serious knee injury in 2012 curtailing this period of unrivalled domination. He never truly recovered. No longer could his body be subjected to the vigorous training regimes that made him the world’s most feared discus thrower. Other body parts followed suit, with back injuries forcing him out of the Olympic Village in Rio De Janiero in 2016. Even this season, two years on from that heartache, Harting tore his knee tendons again, limiting his participation.

Not without his controversies, Harting was involved in several scandals down the years. His association with one high profile coach, formally operating in the DDR, accused of doping clients cast a shadow on his achievements, though Harting fought tirelessly against allegations.

He later accused IOC president Thomas Bach of not doing enough to prevent doping in sport. “He’s part of the doping system, not the anti-doping system. I am ashamed of Thomas Bach,” he said in 2016.

For athletics fans however, it is not the injuries, or the controversy which will live long in the memory. It’s the power and the determination to win that made him a true great of German sport.  

DW recommends

Robert Harting, the outspoken champion

Germany's Olympic gold-medalist in the men's discus has never been afraid to speak his mind. Ahead of the Rio Games Robert Harting had sharp words of criticism for IOC President Thomas Bach on the doping scandal. (26.07.2016)  

Rio 2016: Harting launches scathing verbal attack on IOC's Thomas Bach

Olympic champion Robert Harting has launched a scathing verbal attack on IOC president Thomas Bach. The German discus thrower said he's "ashamed" of his compatriot's stance on state-sponsored Russian doping. (26.07.2016)  

Rio 2016: Christoph Harting follows in his brother's footsteps with discus gold

Christoph Harting has followed in the footsteps of his brother Robert to claim Olympic discus gold. The 26-year-old threw a personal best to land a surprise win while compatriot Daniel Jasinski took the bronze. (13.08.2016)  

Related content

England, London: Diskuswerferin: Claudine Vita

European Championships: A great success 12.08.2018

Plenty of spectators, lots of media coverage and a good atmosphere. The new multi-city, multi-sport European Championships has reached its goals, but there's always room for improvement.

Kombobild Arthur Abele Christina Schwanitz

European Championships: Angela Merkel draws athletes' ire for no-show 12.08.2018

Several athletes have criticized Angela Merkel's absence from the athletics championships in Berlin. They accuse the German chancellor, who was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, of giving special treatment to soccer.

BErlin European Championships - Leichtathletik Andreas Hofmann und Thomas Röhler

Germans finish one-two in javelin, pick up two medals in hurdles 09.08.2018

Thomas Röhler and Andreas Hofmann earned the top two podium spots in men's javelin. Johannes Vetter, who holds the German record in javelin, finished in a disappointing fifth.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 