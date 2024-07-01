German court fines AfD's Höcke over 2nd use of Nazi slogan

A court has fined the far-right Alternative for Germany politician Björn Höcke — for a second time in two months — over his use of a Nazi slogan at a political rally.

A regional court in the eastern German city of Halle on Monday sentenced Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Björn Höcke to a fine for repeated his use of a Nazi-era phrase.

The court ruled that Höcke, 52, must pay 130 daily rates of €130 ($140) each — totaling €16,900.

What was the case about?

Prosecutors alleged that Höcke had been testing the boundaries when he uttered the first two words of the slogan "Everything for Germany" and goaded the crowd to complete it.

In the latest case, the prosecution said Höcke's second use was "in certain knowledge" of the slogan's provenance.

Höcke contested that he had not expected the crowd to finish the slogan.

But in his ruling, Judge Jan Stengel said a video of the speech, in the Thüringian city of Gera, showed Höcke's "mimic approval" for the crowd meant he wanted people to join in.

After the hearing, Höcke told DW he had been the target of political persecution.

What happened in the first case?

In May, Höcke — leader of the AfD in the German state of Thüringia — was fined €13,000 by the same court for the original offense of using the phrase at an event in Merseburg in May 2021.

His words were deemed to break Germany's law against using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Judges agreed with the prosecutors' argument, as a former history teacher, Höcke was aware of the origin of the phrase.

The saying was a slogan of the Nazi Sturmabteilung (SA), or stormtroopers, who played a major role when Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party came to power in 1933. In this early phase, the SA terrorized Germany, killing, torturing, and intimidating mainly communists and Jews.

An appeal against the ruling is possible for Höcke who plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in September. The conviction won't prevent him from running in the election.

The AfD has fostered a strong core support, particularly in Germany's formerly communist eastern states, which include Thuringia.

Its popularity there propelled it to a second-place finish in the European Parliament election in June, garnering 15.9% of the vote despite repeat scandals and setbacks.

