Gambians Tackle Maternal Mortality

Young Gambians around Public and Environmental Health student Sona Darboe are trying to fix the root causes of maternal mortality with the offer of the so called Mbama Care Packages.

The Spread: Why do we stigmatize postpartum depression

What is postpartum depression? And how do you deal with it? DW sex and relationship expert Kaz speaks to a psychotherapist to find out more.

Unmothering the woman – Kenyan women tackle stereotypes facing young mothers

Stay at home mother, single mother, working from the office mother, unemployed mother, married mother. All types of motherhood come heavy laden with stereotypes. In Nairobi Kenya, Amina Jasho is leading the fight against stereotypes that tie women into roles that don’t feel natural to them. Motherhood is about nurturing and how that looks like is different for different mothers.

Parental Leave - How's the legal framework for parental leave in Africa?

How’s the legal framework of parental or maternal leave in Africa? Our DW correspondents report about this topic from Uganda, Nigeria and The Gambia.

Differently Abled Couple – Deaf couple beating the odds

According to the 2010 Kenya Disability Survey, there were about 800,000 Deaf people in Kenya. But the state still has not provided structures or even policies to support people with hearing disabilities. Meanwhile Roselyne Owino and her husband have raised four kids despite difficulties facing Deaf people in Kenya.

Homecoming: Teaching science and technology in Tanzania

Lwidiko Edward was born in Tanzania, but the doctor and scientist always had a desire to see the world. After five years in Sweden completing his PhD, Edward returned home to help found Project INSPIRE - a 'Disneyland for science' in Africa.

