Götz George

Götz George (1938-2016) was a German actor best known for playing the detective Horst Schimanski in the highly successful German television crime series, "Tatort."

Götz George was born and grew up in Berlin in an acting family. He was named after his father's favorite character from a play by Goethe, the medieval knight Götz von Berlichingen. His childhood was overshadowed by the fate of his father, who died as a Soviet prisoner in the aftermath of World War II. Götz George started out as a stage actor and moved on to television and film, achieving his big screen breakthrough in "When the White Lilacs Bloom Again" in 1953. His most notable film roles were playing the serial killer Fritz Haarman in "Deathmaker" (1995) and his own father in "George" (2012). But George is most well known in Germany as the gruff, proletarian detective Schimanski in the popular "Tatort" crime series.

Top 10 German thrillers 02.01.2017

The KINO team's personal choice of the top 10 German thrillers. Did we get it right? Check out the new edition of KINO FAVORITES.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 31.12.2016 02.01.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.10.2016 10.10.2016

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.10.2016 10.10.2016

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 02.07.2016 05.07.2016

KINO says goodbye to German actor Götz George, bids welcome to "Toni Erdmann" and looks forward to "Independence Day: Resurgence" - the return of the aliens.
ARCHIV - Schauspieler Götz George bei Dreharbeiten zur neuen Schimanski-Folge Tod in der Siedlung in Duisburg (Archivfoto vom 30.03.2006). George will weiter «Schimanski» bleiben. Er werde den Duisburger Kriminalpolizisten mit dem Schmuddel-Image noch so lange spielen, «bis die hohen Herren sagen, die Quote stimmt nicht mehr», sagte der 67-Jährige in einem am Dienstag (16.05.2006) vorab veröffentlichten Interview mit der Zeitschrift «Super Illu». Für ihn und das Team stimme die Quote allerdings immer, betonte der Schauspieler, der 1981 mit der Rolle in der Krimireihe «Tatort» begann und gegenwärtig noch einen «Schimanski»-Film pro Jahr dreht. Foto: Horst Ossinger dpa/lnw (zu dpa 0173 vom 16.05.2006) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copoyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

Obituary for Götz George 28.06.2016

Götz George was one of Germany’s greatest actors. He was best known for his role as Horst Schimanski in the popular detective series “Tatort”. He now died at age 77 and we take a look back at his life.
ARCHIV - Bei der Premiere des ARD-Films George steht der Schauspieler Götz George am 02.07.2013 im Kino Babylon in Berlin. George spielt in dem Film seinen Vater Heinrich George. Götz George ist tot. Der Schauspieler starb bereits am 19.06.2016 im Alter von 77 Jahren nach kurzer Krankheit. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen

Germany's most relatable detective: Farewell to actor Götz George 27.06.2016

He was the tough, blue-collar guy next door. German actor Götz George was best known as the gruff and abrasive police detective Schimanski in the crime series "Tatort." He passed away at age 77.
ARCHIV - Bei der Premiere des ARD-Films George steht der Schauspieler Götz George am 02.07.2013 im Kino Babylon in Berlin. George spielt in dem Film seinen Vater Heinrich George. Götz George ist tot. Der Schauspieler starb bereits am 19.06.2016 im Alter von 77 Jahren nach kurzer Krankheit. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen

German 'Tatort' star Götz George, dead at 77 26.06.2016

The beloved German actor Götz George has passed away at the age of 77 after a short illness. He was well-known for his role as Inspector Horst Schimanski on the long-running German crime show "Tatort."