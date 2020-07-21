"Food porn" describes photographs taken of meals because of their appealing presentation.

The photos are posted on online platforms such as Instagram or Facebook. There are also blogs, apps and websites dedicated to the topic. Originally used to describe meals that were unhealthy, the term "food porn" re-entered the English vernacular in the early 2000s at the dawn of social media. Since then, the hashtag food porn (#foodporn) has attracted millions of viewers and users.