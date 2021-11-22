Food and the circular economy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After a leaf falls to earth, it becomes part of the soil, which then sustains new life. This cyclical process has become an inspiration for farmers and food producers, particularly in aquaponics and permaculture.
Growing vegetables and fish together in a confined space, and without fertilizers and pesticides: could this be the key to a sustainable food system?
Aquaponics: The future of agriculture?
In Peru, a country where circular economies are only just starting to take off, almost everything is thrown in the garbage. But a chef and a resourceful farmer want to change this by creating products using all-organic waste. Good ideas — and hard-working chickens — are helping them make this possible.
The growing appetite for milk and meat is pushing the planet to the edge. But it doesn't need to be that way since there are many plant-based alternatives that are both tasty and climate-friendly.