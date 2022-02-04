Fitness training: How to do the Turkish get-up

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW's fitness coach Aurelia shows how this exercise trains your body and mind at the same time.
Tokyo is to be the most gender-balanced Olympics yet, but the participation of women in sports is not evenly distributed throughout the globe. In which countries are women more likely to succeed in elite-level sports?
Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the Champions League by the team that they beat in last year's final. Defeat by PSG will only fuel speculation that Hansi Flick will leave Bayern to become the new Germany coach.
Germany's love for cars has put pedestrians at a dangerous disadvantage for decades. New legislation in Berlin aims to tip the balance, but the city faces a daunting task to make the law a reality.
The German medical team has ascertained Navalny is fit enough to be airlifted to Berlin. Russian doctors have now given permission for his transfer which is expected to occur on Saturday. DW followed how events unfolded.
