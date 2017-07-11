FIBA to investigate Mali players for fighting at Women's World Cup

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Tuesday launched an investigation after two Mali players were filmed fighting with each other after their team was eliminated from the Women's World Cup in Australia.

The fight broke out between players Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou, where Kourouma could be seen throwing punches at Dabou. Their teammates soon intervened and broke up the fight.

"FIBA acknowledged today that there was an altercation between Mali players in the mixed zone following the Group B game Serbia-Mali at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022," the body said in a statement.

Once FIBA concludes the investigation, disciplinary action may be taken.

Mali's journey in the Women's World Cup

Mali lost to Serbia 81-68 in their Group B match in Sydney. They are yet to win a game in the tournament.

The West African nation's team is at the bottom of Group B with four points from four games and have a match against Canada on Tuesday.

They qualified for the tournament after Nigeria pulled out, citing administrative difficulties.

The FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on Thursday and Friday respectively, and the finals will be held on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rico defeated South Korea 92-73 to enter the knockout stages. The US, China and Belgium from Group A and Canada, France, Australia and Serbia from Group B had already qualified.

tg/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)