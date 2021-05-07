Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Augsburg are one of the newer kids on the block, having achieved promotion to the Bundesliga in 2011. Since then, they have established themselves in Germany's top flight and even qualifyed for Europe in 2015.
Although the FC Augsburg trace their origin to 1907, in its current form, the club is was established through the fusion of TSV Schwaben and BC Augsburg in 1969. They play their Bundesliga games in the WWK Arena, which was opened in 2009. Check out all of DW's content on Augsburg, collated below.
Borussia Mönchengladbach's dismal run of defeats continued on Friday night with defeat in Augsburg. Gladbach still haven't won since Marco Rose was revealed as the next Dortmund coach, with growing disquiet at the club.
A string of second half misses kept Wolfsburg right in the relegation picture after a stalemate with Augsburg. Struggling forward Divock Origi was the Wolves' biggest culprit in a forgettable Friday night affair.