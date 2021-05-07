Augsburg are one of the newer kids on the block, having achieved promotion to the Bundesliga in 2011. Since then, they have established themselves in Germany's top flight and even qualifyed for Europe in 2015.

Although the FC Augsburg trace their origin to 1907, in its current form, the club is was established through the fusion of TSV Schwaben and BC Augsburg in 1969. They play their Bundesliga games in the WWK Arena, which was opened in 2009.