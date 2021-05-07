Visit the new DW website

FC Augsburg

Augsburg are one of the newer kids on the block, having achieved promotion to the Bundesliga in 2011. Since then, they have established themselves in Germany's top flight and even qualifyed for Europe in 2015.

Although the FC Augsburg trace their origin to 1907, in its current form, the club is was established through the fusion of TSV Schwaben and BC Augsburg in 1969. They play their Bundesliga games in the WWK Arena, which was opened in 2009. Check out all of DW's content on Augsburg, collated below.

07.05.2021, Deutschland, Stuttgart, Fußball Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg: 2:1 Tor v.l. Reece Oxford FC, Torschütze Sasa Kalajdzic VfB, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw FC Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** 07 05 2021, Germany, Stuttgart, Fußball Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg 2 1 Goal from l Reece Oxford FC , Goal scorer Sasa Kalajdzic VfB , Jeffrey Gouweleeuw FC According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photo recordings made in the stadium and or of the game in the form of sequence pictures and or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Augsburg still in danger as Stuttgart stop the rot 07.05.2021

Augsburg remain in relegation danger after a late Sasa Kalajdzic goal settled this Friday night contest in Stuttgart’s favor. Augsburg are only three points above the play-off place with a trip to Bayern Munich to come.
Moenchengladbach's Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro looks up during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg 1907 vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in Augsburg, southern Germany, on March 12, 2021. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / various sources / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Growing disquiet as freefalling Gladbach hit new low in Augsburg 13.03.2021

Borussia Mönchengladbach's dismal run of defeats continued on Friday night with defeat in Augsburg. Gladbach still haven't won since Marco Rose was revealed as the next Dortmund coach, with growing disquiet at the club.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 12, 2021 RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as FC Augsburg's Rafal Gikiewicz looks dejected Pool via REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig beat Augsburg as Dayot Upamecano departure looms 12.02.2021

RB Leipzig got the better of Augsburg at the start of matchday 21 in the Bundesliga, but it was news about one of their players off the field that made headlines.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 30, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with Marco Reus Pool via REUTERS/Sascha Steinbach / Pool DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund end winless run against Augsburg 30.01.2021

Desperate for points, Dortmund were able to break down a pesky Augsburg team for their first win three weeks. But early mistakes showed they are still not cemented as a top-four side.

EINDHOVEN - 08-11-2020, Philips stadion. Dutch football, eredivisie, season 2020-2021. PSV player Philipp Max during the match PSV - Willem II. Final score 3-0. |

Germany new boy Philipp Max: Good things come to those who wait 11.11.2020

Philipp Max has worked hard for years to earn his chance to fulfill his dream of playing for Germany, without making it onto coach Joachim Löw's radar. Now the 27-year-old has finally has his chance – but for how long?
AUGSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Felix Uduokhai of FC Augsburg celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena on September 26, 2020 in Augsburg, Germany. A limited number of fans have been let into the stadium as COVID-19 restrictions ease. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Listless Borussia Dortmund feel the burn in Augsburg 26.09.2020

Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich finally got one over his former employers as Daniel Caligiuri inspired a famous win. For Dortmund, it was an abject performance as they concede early ground in the title race.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - DECEMBER 13: Philipp Max of Augsburg is congratulated after he scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at PreZero-Arena on December 13, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Augsburg's steady run worth recognition 13.12.2019

The Bundesliga has so often been about Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, or clubs with special fans or star players, but from time to time there are ordinary clubs who do extraordinary things. Step forward, Augsburg.
+++17.08.2019+++Dortmund, Deutschland+++ Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 17, 2019 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga: 'Top of the league by six o'clock,' but will Borussia Dortmund still be there in May? 17.08.2019

The confidence surrounding Borussia Dortmund proved well-placed as the Black and Yellows blew Augsburg away. But, on a day of novelties in Dortmund, more changes are necessary.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - March 1, 2019 Augsburg's Ji Dong-won celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Michael Dalder DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga: Errors cost Dortmund dearly in Augsburg 01.03.2019

Borussia Dortmund's title charge has taken another heavy hit. Augsburg beat Dortmund 2-1, with striker Ji Dong-won capitalizing mercilessly on a pair of defensive errors. Bayern could pull level on Saturday.
Augsburg - Jubel um Torschuetze CAIUBY (CAIUBY-DA SILVA) ( 30, A) nach 3:2. Fussball, FC Augsburg (A) - FSV Mainz 05 (MZ), DFB-Pokal, Saison 2018/2019, 2.Runde, am 30.10.2018 in Augsburg / W W K A R E N A / Deutschland. *** Augsburg Cheers to score CAIUBY CAIUBY DA SILVA 30 A to 3 2 Soccer FC Augsburg A FSV Mainz 05 MZ DFB Pokal Season 2018 2019 2 Round on 30 10 2018 in Augsburg W W A R A N A Germany x20181030_116x

German Cup roundup: Visitors step up but few shocks 30.10.2018

Home field advantage didn't mean much on Tuesday in the German Cup as six of the eight visiting sides prevailed in their second round matchups. Wolfsburg picked up a second successive win in an all-Bundesliga clash.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund scores his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on October 6, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund grab last-minute win in seven-goal thriller against Augsburg 08.10.2018

A hat trick, a last-minute free kick, a goal for a returning World Cup winner and a handful of lead changes made Dortmund's game against Augsburg on matchday 6 a contender for game of the season.
FC Bayern Soccer, Munich, September 25, 2018 Felix GÖTZE, FCA 4 celebrates his goal 1-1 FC BAYERN MUNICH - FC AUGSBURG - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO - 1.German Soccer League , Munich, September 25, 2018, Season 2018/2019, matchday 5 Photographer: Peter Schatz / MAGICS

Bundesliga: Felix Götze ruins Bayern Munich's perfect start 25.09.2018

Bayern Munich's flawless start to the season is over, after a late Felix Götze goal won Augsburg a point at the Allianz Arena. The home side were off-color and will rue several missed opportunities.

13. April 2018: Wolfsburg, Volkswagen Arena: Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 30. Spieltag: VfL Wolfsburg - FC Augsburg: Wolfsburgs Divock Origi fassungslos nach einer verpassten Torchance. *** 13 April 2018 Wolfsburg Volkswagen Arena Soccer 1 Bundesliga 30 Matchday VfL Wolfsburg FC Augsburg Wolfsburgs Divock Origi stunned by a missed goal opportunity

Bundesliga: Divock Origi wasteful as Wolfsburg fail to ease relegation concerns 13.04.2018

A string of second half misses kept Wolfsburg right in the relegation picture after a stalemate with Augsburg. Struggling forward Divock Origi was the Wolves' biggest culprit in a forgettable Friday night affair.
GER, 1.FBL, SV Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg / 11.02.2018, Weserstadion, Bremen, GER, 1.FBL, SV Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg im Bild Florian Kainz (Werder Bremen 7) bejubelt seinen Treffer zum 3:1 mit Max Kruse (Werder Bremen 10), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen 5), *** GER 1 FBL SV Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg 11 02 2018 Weserstadium Bremen GER 1 FBL SV Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg in the Florian Kainz Werder Bremen 7 hailed its results for the 3 1 Max Kruse Werder Bremen 10 Ludwig Augustinsson Werder Bremen 5 nordphotox/xEwert nph00301

Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup 09.02.2018

There were stunning strikes, shock results, goalkeeping gaffes and plenty more on Saturday. Marco Reus made a welcome return, Cologne reverted to type and there were much-needed wins for Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin.
11.2.2018*** 11.02.2018, Fussball GER, 1. Bundesliga Saison 2017 2018, 22. Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen - VfL Wolfsburg, Florian Kainz (Werder Bremen), ganz hinten mitte, erzielt das Tor zum 2:0, Torwart Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) ist machtlos *** 11 02 2018 football GER 1 Bundesliga season 2017 2018 22 Matchday SV Werder Bremen VfL Wolfsburg Florian Kainz Werder Bremen back Center scored the goal in the 2 0 Koen Casteels VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper powerless Team2

Bundesliga Matchday 22 in Pictures 09.02.2018

All the best photos from Matchday 22 in the Bundesliga.
Daniel Opare 4 (FC Augsburg) verletzt am Boden, FC Augsburg vs. Hannover 96, 1.Bundesliga, 21.10.2017 Augsburg Bayern Deutschland *** Daniel Opare 4 FC Augsburg injured on the ground FC Augsburg vs Hannover 96 1 Bundesliga 21 10 2017 Augsburg Bayern Germany Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

Augsburg tell Daniel Opare to seek a new club after 'repeated lies' 03.02.2018

Ghanaian international Daniel Opare has been declared persona non grata at Augsburg. The club announced on Saturday that he was not in Sunday's squad and that he could seek a new club "in the short term."
