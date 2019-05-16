 Favorite places on Planet Berlin | Planet Berlin - The global tourist guide for Germanyʼs booming capital | DW | 20.05.2019

Planet Berlin

Favorite places on Planet Berlin

We asked the 50 people whose ideas have helped shape the city about their favorite places in Berlin. From a night out to shopping and green oases, here's their insider tips for the most exciting city in Germany.

  • Elsenbrücke over the Spree river at sunset with people on bikes (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Favorite sightseeing places

    Elsenbrücke

    "My favorite place is the bank of the Spree near Elsenbrücke on the Friedrichshain side - it’s the best place in Berlin to watch the sun go down," says Sharon Schael, who sells Venezuelan street food from her food truck.

  • Flak Tower in Humboldthain Park with blue sky (Imago/Schöning)

    Favorite sightseeing places

    Flak Tower in Humboldthain Park

    "I like to visit the flak towers from the Second World War in Humboldthain Park - Berlin has such an interesting history," says Simon Ellery from Australia, also known as the Sausage Man Never Sleeps.

  • Radfahrer und die U-Bahn fahren über die Oberbaumbrücke. (Imago images/V. Hohlfeld)

    Favorite sightseeing places

    Oberbaumbrücke

    "My favorite place is Oberbaumbrücke, which once served as the border between East and West. Today it is full of life. I love vibrant streets, and the bridge itself is beautiful, too," says Aglaen Rodríguez, owner of the handicraft shop, Rincón México.

  • the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park (Imago Images/J. Ritter)

    Favorite sightseeing places

    Soviet War Memorial

    "My favorite place is the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park. I love the atmosphere there in autumn – It reminds me a little of my old hometown," says Vladislav Gachyn from Goldies chip shop.

  • The Ferris wheel in Spreepark (Imago Images/Le Pictorium/O. Donnars)

    Favorite sightseeing places

    Spreepark

    "My favorite place is Spreepark, a deserted former amusement park. It has such a mystical, romantic atmosphere," says Austrian Stefanie Drobits from Fräulein Brösels Schnapserwachen.


  • Arminius Market Hall from outside (Stijn Nieuwendijk/flickr.com CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

    Favorite places to shop

    Arminius Market Hall

    Michelle Casciolo from the United States of America likes to frequent the Arminius Market Hall. This indoor market was built in 1891 and its wide-ranging culinary offerings unite both traditional and modern tastes.

  • Bartleby & Co. from inside (Romhy Alexandra Cubas)

    Favorite places to shop

    Bartleby & Co.

    The three Spanish restaurant owners of vegan Tapas bar Alaska like Bartleby & Co. The bookstore and lending library hosts events catering to Berlin’s Spanish community and is home to a café with a bar.

  • Mall of Berlin exterior (Imago/E. Contini)

    Favorite places to shop

    Mall of Berlin

    "My favorite place is the Mall of Berlin – there are lots of free events there, particularly in summer. There are photography workshops and people meet there to go jogging," says Colombian Fernando Zapa from dance studio Zapata.

  • Kadó inside (Ilse Böge)

    Favorite places to shop

    Kadó licorice

    Jesper Jensen loves Danish salt licorice. He buys the savory treat at Kadó, a licorice store specializing in Scandinavian varieties.


  • Techno club Berghain from outside (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Favorite cultural places

    Berghain

    "My favorite place is the temple of contemporary electronic dance music – Berghain," says Maciek Tyszecki from Concept Store Quadrat Shop.

  • Kino Babylon from outside (Imago/IPON)

    Favorite cultural places

    Kino Babylon

    Belgian and beer bar owner Bart Neirynck likes to catch a film at Kino Babylon in Mitte. It's the only communally owned cinema in Berlin and boasts a beautiful theater built according to the plans of famous architect Hans Poelzig.

  • dinosaur skeleton at the museum of natural history (sporst flickr.com CC BY 2.0)

    Favorite cultural places

    Museum of natural history

    Mensud Bjelosevic from Bosnia-Herzegovina and co-founder of Unique Factory likes visiting the museum of natural history with his children.


