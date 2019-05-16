Favorite places on Planet Berlin

We asked the 50 people whose ideas have helped shape the city about their favorite places in Berlin. From a night out to shopping and green oases, here's their insider tips for the most exciting city in Germany.
Favorite sightseeing places
Elsenbrücke
"My favorite place is the bank of the Spree near Elsenbrücke on the Friedrichshain side - it’s the best place in Berlin to watch the sun go down," says Sharon Schael, who sells Venezuelan street food from her food truck.
Favorite sightseeing places
Flak Tower in Humboldthain Park
"I like to visit the flak towers from the Second World War in Humboldthain Park - Berlin has such an interesting history," says Simon Ellery from Australia, also known as the Sausage Man Never Sleeps.
Favorite sightseeing places
Oberbaumbrücke
"My favorite place is Oberbaumbrücke, which once served as the border between East and West. Today it is full of life. I love vibrant streets, and the bridge itself is
beautiful, too," says Aglaen Rodríguez, owner of the handicraft shop, Rincón México.
Favorite sightseeing places
Soviet War Memorial
"My favorite place is the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park. I love the atmosphere
there in autumn – It reminds me a little of my old hometown," says Vladislav Gachyn from Goldies chip shop.
Favorite sightseeing places
Spreepark
"My favorite place is Spreepark, a deserted former amusement park. It has such a mystical, romantic atmosphere," says Austrian Stefanie Drobits from Fräulein Brösels Schnapserwachen.
Favorite places to shop
Arminius Market Hall
Michelle Casciolo from the United States of America likes to frequent the Arminius Market Hall. This indoor market was built in 1891 and its wide-ranging culinary offerings unite both traditional and modern tastes.
Favorite places to shop
Bartleby & Co.
The three Spanish restaurant owners of vegan Tapas bar Alaska like Bartleby & Co. The bookstore and lending library hosts events catering to Berlin’s Spanish community and is home to a café with a bar.
Favorite places to shop
Mall of Berlin
"My favorite place is the Mall of Berlin – there are lots of free events there, particularly in summer. There are photography workshops and people meet there to go jogging," says Colombian Fernando Zapa from dance studio Zapata.
Favorite places to shop
Kadó licorice
Jesper Jensen loves Danish salt licorice. He buys the savory treat at Kadó, a licorice store specializing in Scandinavian varieties.
Favorite cultural places
Berghain
"My favorite place is the temple of contemporary electronic dance music – Berghain," says Maciek Tyszecki from Concept Store Quadrat Shop.
Favorite cultural places
Kino Babylon
Belgian and beer bar owner Bart Neirynck likes to catch a film at Kino Babylon in Mitte. It's the only communally owned cinema in Berlin and boasts a beautiful theater built according to the plans of famous architect Hans Poelzig.
Favorite cultural places
Museum of natural history
Mensud Bjelosevic from Bosnia-Herzegovina and co-founder of Unique Factory likes visiting the museum of natural history with his children.