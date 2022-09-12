 Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route | All media content | DW | 13.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

Hundreds of thousands are expected to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor. Here’s a photo series of the procession route.

  • Crowds hold up their mobile phones to take photos and videos of members of the King's Troop in front of Buckingham Palace

    Buckingham Palace

    On Wednesday 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time. The funeral procession will start at Buckingham Palace and the coffin will be moved to the Palace of Westminster. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected along the route through London. The photo depicts soldiers returning after completing 96 gun salutes to honor the queen.

  • The Mall packed with people during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, London, UK

    The Mall

    From Buckingham Palace, the procession will proceed down the The Mall. The global public might remember this road from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (pictured), which celebrated the queen's 70 years on the throne. This time, the mood will be markedly different. The Mall runs from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, where several large roads meet.

  • Map showing the itinerary of the procession through London, UK

    The Route through London

    The route for the ceremonial procession is displayed on the map: From Buckingham Palace via The Mall, past St. James’s Park. Then the procession will turn right into Horse Guards Road and move across the famous Horse Guards Parade to the Palace of Westminster, next to Westminster Hall.

  • Horse Guards Parade, London, UK

    Horse Guards Parade

    Many know this parade ground from the Trooping the Color, the annual military ceremony which officially commemorates the monarch’s birthday. The next Trooping the Color will take place to commemorate the birthday of King Charles III. The Old Admiralty Building, former seat of the Royal Navy, stands on the parade ground’s northern end.

  • Household Cavalry Museum, London, UK

    Household Cavalry

    The parade ground is open, facing St. James’s Park, to the west. To the east, there’s the Horse Guards building, which houses the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry is the King’s official bodyguard and takes on important roles on horseback during ceremonies. The building also includes a museum. Passing through the archway, you get to Whitehall, one of the largest roads in Westminster.

  • Old War Office Building, London, UK

    Old War Office Building

    Directly opposite the archway stands the Old War Office Building. This prominent building is well known as the backdrop to James Bond movies and the series The Crown. Built in 1906, the building served as the seat of the British War Office until the 1960s. Today, it has been turned into a luxury hotel.

  • Downing Street, London, UK

    Downing Street

    Just after passing the Old War Office Building, the road changes its name from Whitehall to Parliament Street. Just before the name changes, the procession will pass by an intersection that lets you look into a tiny – but world-famous – street: Downing Street. As we all know, the British Prime Minister always lives in Nr. 10.

  • Palace of Westminster with Big Ben, London, UK

    Palace of Westminster

    The last stop for the day is the Palace of Westminster. Westminster is the seat of parliament in Britain. The most famous part of the building complex is probably the clock tower with its famous bell, Big Ben.

  • The inside of Westminster Hall, London

    Westminster Hall

    Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state from Thursday to Sunday at Westminster Hall (pictured), the oldest part of Westminster. People will be able to bid farewell to the Queen – for 23 hours a day. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come. On Monday September 19, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests have been invited to the event.

  • Windsor Castle with Long Walk, UK

    Windsor Castle

    After the state funeral on Monday, the last stop will be Windsor Castle. Together with Buckingham Palace and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Windsor Castle is one of the royal family's main residences. It was the Queen’s official weekend residence. Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest castle in the world that’s still inhabited.

  • Members of the military stand in front of St. George's Chapel before the funeral service of Prince Philip

    St. George's Chapel

    Windsor Castle’s chapel has seen both happy and tragic moments for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married here as were King Charles and Camilla Parker. St. George's Chapel is also the final resting place of many members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. whose funeral service is pictured here. The queen will be buried beside him.


  • Crowds hold up their mobile phones to take photos and videos of members of the King's Troop in front of Buckingham Palace

    Buckingham Palace

    On Wednesday 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time. The funeral procession will start at Buckingham Palace and the coffin will be moved to the Palace of Westminster. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected along the route through London. The photo depicts soldiers returning after completing 96 gun salutes to honor the queen.

  • The Mall packed with people during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, London, UK

    The Mall

    From Buckingham Palace, the procession will proceed down the The Mall. The global public might remember this road from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (pictured), which celebrated the queen's 70 years on the throne. This time, the mood will be markedly different. The Mall runs from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, where several large roads meet.

  • Map showing the itinerary of the procession through London, UK

    The Route through London

    The route for the ceremonial procession is displayed on the map: From Buckingham Palace via The Mall, past St. James’s Park. Then the procession will turn right into Horse Guards Road and move across the famous Horse Guards Parade to the Palace of Westminster, next to Westminster Hall.

  • Horse Guards Parade, London, UK

    Horse Guards Parade

    Many know this parade ground from the Trooping the Color, the annual military ceremony which officially commemorates the monarch’s birthday. The next Trooping the Color will take place to commemorate the birthday of King Charles III. The Old Admiralty Building, former seat of the Royal Navy, stands on the parade ground’s northern end.

  • Household Cavalry Museum, London, UK

    Household Cavalry

    The parade ground is open, facing St. James’s Park, to the west. To the east, there’s the Horse Guards building, which houses the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry is the King’s official bodyguard and takes on important roles on horseback during ceremonies. The building also includes a museum. Passing through the archway, you get to Whitehall, one of the largest roads in Westminster.

  • Old War Office Building, London, UK

    Old War Office Building

    Directly opposite the archway stands the Old War Office Building. This prominent building is well known as the backdrop to James Bond movies and the series The Crown. Built in 1906, the building served as the seat of the British War Office until the 1960s. Today, it has been turned into a luxury hotel.

  • Downing Street, London, UK

    Downing Street

    Just after passing the Old War Office Building, the road changes its name from Whitehall to Parliament Street. Just before the name changes, the procession will pass by an intersection that lets you look into a tiny – but world-famous – street: Downing Street. As we all know, the British Prime Minister always lives in Nr. 10.

  • Palace of Westminster with Big Ben, London, UK

    Palace of Westminster

    The last stop for the day is the Palace of Westminster. Westminster is the seat of parliament in Britain. The most famous part of the building complex is probably the clock tower with its famous bell, Big Ben.

  • The inside of Westminster Hall, London

    Westminster Hall

    Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state from Thursday to Sunday at Westminster Hall (pictured), the oldest part of Westminster. People will be able to bid farewell to the Queen – for 23 hours a day. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come. On Monday September 19, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests have been invited to the event.

  • Windsor Castle with Long Walk, UK

    Windsor Castle

    After the state funeral on Monday, the last stop will be Windsor Castle. Together with Buckingham Palace and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Windsor Castle is one of the royal family's main residences. It was the Queen’s official weekend residence. Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest castle in the world that’s still inhabited.

  • Members of the military stand in front of St. George's Chapel before the funeral service of Prince Philip

    St. George's Chapel

    Windsor Castle’s chapel has seen both happy and tragic moments for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married here as were King Charles and Camilla Parker. St. George's Chapel is also the final resting place of many members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. whose funeral service is pictured here. The queen will be buried beside him.


More in the Media Center

Britain's King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 12, 2022. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

Scotland bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth 12.09.2022

Dokus KW 2 | Mit dem Zug durch Japans Süden

Southern Japan by rail 03.06.2021

Read also

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: The Union flag is lowered at the Houses of Parliament following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Operation London Bridge: What happens after the queen's death? 08.09.2022

Secret plans for the detailed course of events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been ready for a long time — codenamed Operation London Bridge.

Mugs for sale at Cool Britannia souvenir shop. Foto: Ella Joyner/DW, 10.09.2022

UK: Businesses near Buckingham Palace report brisk, but sad, trade since Queen's death 11.09.2022

Stores and hotels closest to the UK monarchy's official London residence are used to making money from the royals. But this time it's different.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Buckingham Palace 14.09.2022

Queen Elizabeth's casket, which was flown from Edinburgh to London, became the most tracked flight in history. Thousands also gathered outside the Buckingham Palace to say their final goodbyes.

Queen Elizabeth II honored at Scotland's St.Giles' Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II honored at Scotland's St.Giles' Cathedral 12.09.2022

The queen's coffin arrived at the cathedral following a procession through Edinburgh joined by King Charles III and his siblings. The reverend spoke of her 'legendary love' for Scotland. DW has the latest.