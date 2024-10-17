False Prophets

False ProphetsOctober 17, 2024
Prophets for Profit: The rise of South Africa's church mafia
Despite ongoing reports of rape, fraud, and murder, fake prophets and their so-called miracle churches continue to flourish in South Africa. The 77 Percent investigates this burgeoning phenomenon, interviewing pastors and their victims and exposing some of the most heinous sexual offenders in the country's recent history who use God, greed, and the gospel to manipulate and exploit vulnerable people.
Street Debate Nigeria: Fake Pastors – Is it time for tougher laws?
In Nigeria, the rise of scam pastors has become a serious issue, with many religious leaders exploiting the faith of their followers to make money. In our Street Debate, we ask the youth of Lagos, if it is time for stricter regulations in religious organizations to protect vulnerable believers from being taken advantage of.
Breaking barriers with rap and basketball
Black Mamba was born with a disability and faced neglect early in life, but she found solace in music and sports. She quickly discovered her talent for basketball and rose to become the captain of the Congolese national disabled sports team. Today, she inspires young people to overcome challenges and follow their dreams, proving that perseverance and passion can lead to greatness.
