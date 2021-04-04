 Faith Matters - The Neinstedt Foundation - Love at Devil′s Wall | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 07.11.2021

Faith Matters - The Neinstedt Foundation - Love at Devil's Wall

In the Harz district in central Germany lies the legendary "Devil's Wall” - a wild, rugged mountain formation that partly inspired Goethe’s most famous work, ”Faust". For the great German poet the rock face was a symbol of the futility with which "Evil" attempts to triumph over people.

Watch video 26:01

In 1850, Marie and Philip Nathusius founded a home for the physically and mentally disabled in the village of Neinstedt, near "Devil’s Wall”. The Nathusiuses’ empathy for disabled people, shored up by inherited wealth, has produced a remarkable story of love-in-practice for more than 170 years. Today the Neinstedt Foundation is a social service provider under the aegis of the German Evangelical Church. Although our report focuses mainly on the foundation’s inspiring work, we also take a look at the varied history of attitudes towards disabled people in Germany - specifically, the shocking euthanasia program of the Nazi era. The Neinstedt Foundation provides education and support, accommodation and life opportunities, work and counselling, as well as practical care for people with disabilities. Here they receive professional support to facilitate their full participation in society. One example is the Neinstedters’ performance at the Disability Triathlon - an impressive testimony to the achievement of sportswomen and sportsmen with disabilities.

