 Faith Matters - Oberammergau - A Village and its Passion | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 03.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Faith Matters

Faith Matters - Oberammergau - A Village and its Passion

Two thousand residents of a village in the Bavarian Alps are currently performing almost every day a pageant depicting the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

Watch video 26:06

Even the cancellation of the Oberammergau Passion Play two years ago due to the Covid pandemic could not stop the villagers from fulfilling the pledge their forefathers made in 1633 to perform the play every ten years if they were spared the plague. Since the seventeenth century visitors from all over the world have been coming to this alpine village to witness the five-hour rendition of the biblical story. The well-known German theatre personality Christian Stückl has directed this year’s production. It’s the fourth time he has been invited to orchestrate the cast of amateur actors. Overcoming some resistance, Stückl has included Muslims and unbaptised people in the cast. Married women have also been allowed to play the female roles since 1990. For Andrea Hecht a childhood dream came true when she was chosen to portray the Virgin Mary. She is doing so this year for the second time. Playing the role of Our Lady, she says, has changed her image of the Virgin completely: her initial image of Mary as an enraptured mystic has given way to that of a feisty woman who followed her son's path all the way to his execution. Barbara Schuster, who plays the role of Maria Magdalene, says portraying the biblical figures deepens one’s faith. Our report shows the villagers rehearsing for the more than 100 performances. Interviews with some of the main actors make clear that the Passion Play is not simply a theatrical spectacle performed every ten years; it’s a spiritual exercise in which the residents of this German village try to understand the person of Jesus ever more deeply.

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Bach’s Successor - The Thomaners’ New Conductor 02.01.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - A Shepherd in the Storm - Pope Francis 06.12.2021

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - The Neinstedt Foundation - Love at Devil's Wall 07.11.2021

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Heavenly Sounds - The Organ and its Fascinating Versatility 03.10.2021

More from Faith Matters

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Caring for Creation - Climate Protection in Rwanda 05.06.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Eco-Friendly Monks - Plankstetten’s Green Abbey 08.05.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Church Bells - Chiming between Heaven and Earth 03.04.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Vaccines for Africa - Namibia in the Pandemic 05.02.2022

Read also

Oberammergau - A Village and its Passion

Oberammergau - A Village and its Passion 28.06.2022

Two thousand residents of a village in the Bavarian Alps are currently performing almost every day a pageant depicting the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

Aufführung der 42. Oberammergauer Passionsspiele 2022 im Passionstheater in Oberammergau in Bayern, am 04.05.22. Das Bild zeigt Jesus am Kreuz 2022 - Aufführung der 42. Oberammergauer Passionsspiele 2022 im Passionstheater in Oberammergau in Bayern, am 04.05.22 *** Performance of the 42 Oberammergau Passion Play 2022 at the Passion Theater in Oberammergau in Bavaria, on 04 05 22 The picture shows Jesus on the cross 2022 Performance of the 42 Oberammergau Passion Play 2022 at the Passion Theater in Oberammergau in Bavaria, on 04 05 22

The centuries-old Oberammergau Passion Play is back 13.05.2022

Held every 10 years since the 17th century, the Oberammergau Passion Play is on again, two years later than scheduled due to the pandemic. It comes with unusual rituals.