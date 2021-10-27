(Exploratory) coalition talks in Germany

Following the September 26, 2021 elections, Germany's four main parties started holding exploratory talks in various constellations.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) won the 2021 general election by a small margin, while the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU) fell to their worst-ever result. The environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) landed in third and fourth place — and are both needed for a coalition government, if the previous "grand coalition" of CDU/CSU and SPD is ruled out. Here's a blow-by-blow of who talked to whom and what emerged.