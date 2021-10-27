(Exploratory) coalition talks in Germany

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Following the September 26, 2021 elections, Germany's four main parties started holding exploratory talks in various constellations.
The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) won the 2021 general election by a small margin, while the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU) fell to their worst-ever result. The environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) landed in third and fourth place — and are both needed for a coalition government, if the previous "grand coalition" of CDU/CSU and SPD is ruled out. Here's a blow-by-blow of who talked to whom and what emerged.
Less than a fortnight after the general election, Germany's Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens are holding exploratory talks to form a coalition. It would be the first such constellation — if it comes together.
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
Germany's two kingmaker parties have ended a round of talks that may bring them closer to becoming part of a new government. The Greens and the business-friendly FDP are usually far apart ideologically, but their leaders appear eager to show unity.