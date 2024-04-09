Exorcism - Dangerous Dealings with the Devil

Exorcism - Dangerous Dealings with the DevilApril 9, 2024
The film follows modern-day exorcists in France, Switzerland and Germany. They are priests of the Catholic Church, evangelical preachers and freelance "healers" who meet the apparently increasing demand for exorcism. Do they truly believe the devil exists? How does an exorcism ceremony work? Is exorcism a deliverance from evil, or a control technique to keep believers submissive? This film is an investigative journey into the world of contemporary beliefs surrounding demons, devils, and exorcists.
