Exorcism - Dangerous Dealings with the Devil

April 9, 2024

Exorcists don't just exist in movies. They are active in the here and now. In Europe, they can be found in the Catholic Church, in evangelical communities or working as freelance "healers

Image: RTS
Image: RTS

The film follows modern-day exorcists in France, Switzerland and Germany. They are priests of the Catholic Church, evangelical preachers and freelance "healers" who meet the apparently increasing demand for exorcism. Do they truly believe the devil exists? How does an exorcism ceremony work? Is exorcism a deliverance from evil, or a control technique to keep believers submissive? This film is an investigative journey into the world of contemporary beliefs surrounding demons, devils, and exorcists.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 26.04.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 26.04.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 26.04.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 27.04.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 28.04.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 29.04.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 29.04.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 01.05.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4