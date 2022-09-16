Exercising shoulders and arms

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates an exercise for your shoulders and arms.
Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?
Our kidneys, bladder and urinary tract together form our internal filtering system. In Good Shape on kidney transplants, bladder infections and auto-urine therapy.
Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.
Ukraine at the World Cup? Despite the war at home and months without competitive preparation, Oleksandr Petrakov's team is one step away from Qatar after beating Scotland. Next: a playoff final against Wales in Cardiff.
