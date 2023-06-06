Evacuees flee floodwaters from destroyed Ukraine dam

ConflictsRussian FederationEvacuees flee floodwaters from destroyed Ukraine damTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationMelissa Kent26 minutes ago26 minutes agoAs Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, evacuees fleeing the floodwaters are being transported to safety. https://p.dw.com/p/4SJZTAdvertisement