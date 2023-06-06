  1. Skip to content
Evacuees flee floodwaters from destroyed Ukraine dam

Melissa Kent
26 minutes ago

As Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, evacuees fleeing the floodwaters are being transported to safety.

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts5 hours ago
Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health9 hours ago01:47 min
Asia

The Najiaying Mosque

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

Society2 hours ago
Germany

An asortment of different wines in glasses

German wine: Could climate change be an opportunity?

German wine: Could climate change be an opportunity?

Business8 hours ago
Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts11 hours ago
Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics7 hours ago
North America

Elliot Page

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

FilmJune 6, 2023
Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business8 hours ago01:49 min
