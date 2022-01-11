 Europe′s most spectacular parliament buildings | All media content | DW | 18.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Europe's most spectacular parliament buildings

Centuries-old castles, grand socialist palaces, sustainable low-energy buildings — Europe's parliament buildings are as diverse as its people.

  • The Parliament palace is reflected in a puddle in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

    Bucharest, Romania

    Once commissioned by communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the "House of the People" in Bucharest is considered the largest parliament building in the world. An entire Bucharest district had to make way for the oversized complex with over 1,000 rooms. Among other things, one million cubic meters of marble were used to complete the building in 1989.

  • The exterior of the Polish lower house of parliament, the Sejm, against a blue sky

    Warsaw, Poland

    Poland's National Assembly comprises two chambers: the lower house, the Sejm (pictured), and the upper house, the Senate. Around 450 deputies meet in Warsaw's Sejm; they are elected every four years. On days when the House is not in session, visitors can visit the building on guided tours.

  • The Parliament building in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Lithuanian members of parliament were already meeting in the Seimas during the Soviet occupation, but at that time they had no real decision-making power. After Lithuania's independence in 1990, the parliament regained its former power. The building was constructed between 1967 and 1980 on the site of a former sports stadium.

  • Toompea Castle in Tallinn, Estonia at night with illuminated facade

    Tallinn, Estonia

    The seat of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, is in Toompea Castle in Tallinn. Its architecture, a combination of Art Nouveau and Expressionism, was once considered ultra-modern and generated a fair amount of controversy — it is said to be the only parliament building of its kind in the world. Today, the Baltic country is particularly known for enabling political elections via the internet.

  • The exterior of the imposing Finnish Parliament building in Helsinki

    Helsinki, Finland

    The Finnish Parliament was designed by architect Johan Sigfrid Siren and inaugurated in 1931. The imposing building in the heart of Helsinki combines elements of neoclassicism with early 20th-century modernism. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only virtual tours of the building are possible.

  • The Bundestag, the German parliament, is set off against a winter gray sky

    Berlin, Germany

    After four years of remodeling, the keys to the Berlin Bundestag were handed over to Parliament President Wolfgang Thierse in April 1999. This also symbolically marked the end of the parliament's move from the old capital Bonn to Berlin. The newly renovated parliament building features, among other things, a walkable glass dome and a roof garden restaurant.

  • The Binnenhof in The Hague on a foggy, gray day, with a moat in the foreground

    The Hague, Netherlands

    Dutch representatives meet in the Binnenhof, a historic building complex in the center of The Hague that dates back to the 13th century. Currently, however, the premises are being renovated, as its advanced age became apparent in the form of rotten wood and leaking roofs, among other things.

  • A frontal view of the modern parliament building in Cardiff, Wales

    Cardiff, Wales

    The Senedd was opened in Cardiff in 2006 and is therefore one of the newer parliament buildings in Europe. Sustainability played a major role in its construction. To this end, particularly hard-wearing, regional materials such as slate and Welsh oak were used in the construction. A sustainable heating system and a rainwater treatment system were also installed.

  • The Spanish Congreso de los Diputados, or Chamber of Deputies, in Madrid

    Madrid, Spain

    In Spain, too, the parliament is composed of two chambers: the Congreso de los Diputados, or House of Deputies (pictured), and the Senado, or Senate. The former chamber is the more powerful of the two, as it appoints Spain's government. Because of the COVID pandemic, the neoclassical structure cannot be visited.

  • The Parliament building in Malta's capital Valletta with its striking light brown limestone walls

    Valletta, Malta

    Since 2015, Malta has also had a new parliament building, built according to the designs of Italian architect Renzo Piano. The aim was to reduce the building's energy consumption to a minimum: Limestone walls proved to be energetically advantageous, while solar panels on the roof do the rest. The first floor also houses an art exhibition that is open to the public.


  • The Parliament palace is reflected in a puddle in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

    Bucharest, Romania

    Once commissioned by communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the "House of the People" in Bucharest is considered the largest parliament building in the world. An entire Bucharest district had to make way for the oversized complex with over 1,000 rooms. Among other things, one million cubic meters of marble were used to complete the building in 1989.

  • The exterior of the Polish lower house of parliament, the Sejm, against a blue sky

    Warsaw, Poland

    Poland's National Assembly comprises two chambers: the lower house, the Sejm (pictured), and the upper house, the Senate. Around 450 deputies meet in Warsaw's Sejm; they are elected every four years. On days when the House is not in session, visitors can visit the building on guided tours.

  • The Parliament building in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Lithuanian members of parliament were already meeting in the Seimas during the Soviet occupation, but at that time they had no real decision-making power. After Lithuania's independence in 1990, the parliament regained its former power. The building was constructed between 1967 and 1980 on the site of a former sports stadium.

  • Toompea Castle in Tallinn, Estonia at night with illuminated facade

    Tallinn, Estonia

    The seat of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, is in Toompea Castle in Tallinn. Its architecture, a combination of Art Nouveau and Expressionism, was once considered ultra-modern and generated a fair amount of controversy — it is said to be the only parliament building of its kind in the world. Today, the Baltic country is particularly known for enabling political elections via the internet.

  • The exterior of the imposing Finnish Parliament building in Helsinki

    Helsinki, Finland

    The Finnish Parliament was designed by architect Johan Sigfrid Siren and inaugurated in 1931. The imposing building in the heart of Helsinki combines elements of neoclassicism with early 20th-century modernism. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only virtual tours of the building are possible.

  • The Bundestag, the German parliament, is set off against a winter gray sky

    Berlin, Germany

    After four years of remodeling, the keys to the Berlin Bundestag were handed over to Parliament President Wolfgang Thierse in April 1999. This also symbolically marked the end of the parliament's move from the old capital Bonn to Berlin. The newly renovated parliament building features, among other things, a walkable glass dome and a roof garden restaurant.

  • The Binnenhof in The Hague on a foggy, gray day, with a moat in the foreground

    The Hague, Netherlands

    Dutch representatives meet in the Binnenhof, a historic building complex in the center of The Hague that dates back to the 13th century. Currently, however, the premises are being renovated, as its advanced age became apparent in the form of rotten wood and leaking roofs, among other things.

  • A frontal view of the modern parliament building in Cardiff, Wales

    Cardiff, Wales

    The Senedd was opened in Cardiff in 2006 and is therefore one of the newer parliament buildings in Europe. Sustainability played a major role in its construction. To this end, particularly hard-wearing, regional materials such as slate and Welsh oak were used in the construction. A sustainable heating system and a rainwater treatment system were also installed.

  • The Spanish Congreso de los Diputados, or Chamber of Deputies, in Madrid

    Madrid, Spain

    In Spain, too, the parliament is composed of two chambers: the Congreso de los Diputados, or House of Deputies (pictured), and the Senado, or Senate. The former chamber is the more powerful of the two, as it appoints Spain's government. Because of the COVID pandemic, the neoclassical structure cannot be visited.

  • The Parliament building in Malta's capital Valletta with its striking light brown limestone walls

    Valletta, Malta

    Since 2015, Malta has also had a new parliament building, built according to the designs of Italian architect Renzo Piano. The aim was to reduce the building's energy consumption to a minimum: Limestone walls proved to be energetically advantageous, while solar panels on the roof do the rest. The first floor also houses an art exhibition that is open to the public.


More in the Media Center

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 04: Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect in connection to a fire at the South African Parliament, appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court in Cape Town on January 04, 2022. The fire began in the early hours on Jan. 2, 2022 and devastated much of the parliament complex in Cape Town. Xabiso Mkhabela / Anadolu Agency

South Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism 11.01.2022

Firefighters say they've finally contained the blaze that tore through the parliament building.

S Africa fire: Suspected arsonist in court 04.01.2022

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 29, 2021 Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi stands at attention as he welcomes the Indian Prime Minister upon his arrival for their meeting at the Chigi palace in Rome. - Italy's parliament starts voting on January 24, 2022 for a new president, a process that could take several days and, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for the job, risks destabilising the government. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Italian parliament to elect new head of state 26.01.2022

Nach der Widerwahl stellt Premierminister Abiy Ahmed im Parlament sein neues Kabinett vor. Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Mantegaftot Sileshi Fotos von dem Facebook Account: https://www.facebook.com/PMOEthiopia/posts/1197153197442528

AfricaLink on Air – 22 February 2022 22.02.2022

Read also

Libya: Parliament approves rival premier to unity government

Libya: Parliament approves rival premier to unity government 01.03.2022

The House of Representatives has appointed its own prime minister after the UN-backed unity government in Tripoli failed to hold elections. The move further threatens stability in the conflict-torn country.

Turkish-Cypriot parliamentary candidate Neshe Yashin holds her passport after casting her ballot at a polling station in Nicosia, 21 May 2006. The poetess is the first Turkish-Cypriot to stand in Cypriot elections since 1963, and is running for the United Democrats, a small left-wing faction founded by former president George Vassiliou, which strongly supported the Annan plan but which polls suggest is set to lose its sole seat in parliament. Cypriot voters went to the polls today for parliamentary elections expected to show strong support for President Tassos Papadopoulos's staunch opposition to a UN reunification plan for the Mediterranean island. AFP PHOTO/HASAN MROUE (Photo credit should read HASAN MROUE/AFP via Getty Images)

EU parliament demands end to 'golden passports' for Russians 09.03.2022

The European Parliament is demanding an end to the practice of countries selling EU citizenship.

Ukrainian president tells Bundestag 'help came too late'

Ukrainian president tells Bundestag 'help came too late' 17.03.2022

The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo

Pakistan: PM Khan faces tough challenge in no-confidence vote 17.03.2022

Earlier this month, Pakistan's opposition parties sought a vote of no confidence in parliament against PM Khan. The premier, however, has taken the fight to the streets, raising stakes for the democratic setup.