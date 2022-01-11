Europe's most spectacular parliament buildings

Centuries-old castles, grand socialist palaces, sustainable low-energy buildings — Europe's parliament buildings are as diverse as its people.
Bucharest, Romania
Once commissioned by communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the "House of the People" in Bucharest is considered the largest parliament building in the world. An entire Bucharest district had to make way for the oversized complex with over 1,000 rooms. Among other things, one million cubic meters of marble were used to complete the building in 1989.
Warsaw, Poland
Poland's National Assembly comprises two chambers: the lower house, the Sejm (pictured), and the upper house, the Senate. Around 450 deputies meet in Warsaw's Sejm; they are elected every four years. On days when the House is not in session, visitors can visit the building on guided tours.
Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuanian members of parliament were already meeting in the Seimas during the Soviet occupation, but at that time they had no real decision-making power. After Lithuania's independence in 1990, the parliament regained its former power. The building was constructed between 1967 and 1980 on the site of a former sports stadium.
Tallinn, Estonia
The seat of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, is in Toompea Castle in Tallinn. Its architecture, a combination of Art Nouveau and Expressionism, was once considered ultra-modern and generated a fair amount of controversy — it is said to be the only parliament building of its kind in the world. Today, the Baltic country is particularly known for enabling political elections via the internet.
Helsinki, Finland
The Finnish Parliament was designed by architect Johan Sigfrid Siren and inaugurated in 1931. The imposing building in the heart of Helsinki combines elements of neoclassicism with early 20th-century modernism. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only virtual tours of the building are possible.
Berlin, Germany
After four years of remodeling, the keys to the Berlin Bundestag were handed over to Parliament President Wolfgang Thierse in April 1999. This also symbolically marked the end of the parliament's move from the old capital Bonn to Berlin. The newly renovated parliament building features, among other things, a walkable glass dome and a roof garden restaurant.
The Hague, Netherlands
Dutch representatives meet in the Binnenhof, a historic building complex in the center of The Hague that dates back to the 13th century. Currently, however, the premises are being renovated, as its advanced age became apparent in the form of rotten wood and leaking roofs, among other things.
Cardiff, Wales
The Senedd was opened in Cardiff in 2006 and is therefore one of the newer parliament buildings in Europe. Sustainability played a major role in its construction. To this end, particularly hard-wearing, regional materials such as slate and Welsh oak were used in the construction. A sustainable heating system and a rainwater treatment system were also installed.
Madrid, Spain
In Spain, too, the parliament is composed of two chambers: the Congreso de los Diputados, or House of Deputies (pictured), and the Senado, or Senate. The former chamber is the more powerful of the two, as it appoints Spain's government. Because of the COVID pandemic, the neoclassical structure cannot be visited.
Valletta, Malta
Since 2015, Malta has also had a new parliament building, built according to the designs of Italian architect Renzo Piano. The aim was to reduce the building's energy consumption to a minimum: Limestone walls proved to be energetically advantageous, while solar panels on the roof do the rest. The first floor also houses an art exhibition that is open to the public.
Bucharest, Romania
Once commissioned by communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the "House of the People" in Bucharest is considered the largest parliament building in the world. An entire Bucharest district had to make way for the oversized complex with over 1,000 rooms. Among other things, one million cubic meters of marble were used to complete the building in 1989.
Warsaw, Poland
Poland's National Assembly comprises two chambers: the lower house, the Sejm (pictured), and the upper house, the Senate. Around 450 deputies meet in Warsaw's Sejm; they are elected every four years. On days when the House is not in session, visitors can visit the building on guided tours.
Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuanian members of parliament were already meeting in the Seimas during the Soviet occupation, but at that time they had no real decision-making power. After Lithuania's independence in 1990, the parliament regained its former power. The building was constructed between 1967 and 1980 on the site of a former sports stadium.
Tallinn, Estonia
The seat of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, is in Toompea Castle in Tallinn. Its architecture, a combination of Art Nouveau and Expressionism, was once considered ultra-modern and generated a fair amount of controversy — it is said to be the only parliament building of its kind in the world. Today, the Baltic country is particularly known for enabling political elections via the internet.
Helsinki, Finland
The Finnish Parliament was designed by architect Johan Sigfrid Siren and inaugurated in 1931. The imposing building in the heart of Helsinki combines elements of neoclassicism with early 20th-century modernism. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only virtual tours of the building are possible.
Berlin, Germany
After four years of remodeling, the keys to the Berlin Bundestag were handed over to Parliament President Wolfgang Thierse in April 1999. This also symbolically marked the end of the parliament's move from the old capital Bonn to Berlin. The newly renovated parliament building features, among other things, a walkable glass dome and a roof garden restaurant.
The Hague, Netherlands
Dutch representatives meet in the Binnenhof, a historic building complex in the center of The Hague that dates back to the 13th century. Currently, however, the premises are being renovated, as its advanced age became apparent in the form of rotten wood and leaking roofs, among other things.
Cardiff, Wales
The Senedd was opened in Cardiff in 2006 and is therefore one of the newer parliament buildings in Europe. Sustainability played a major role in its construction. To this end, particularly hard-wearing, regional materials such as slate and Welsh oak were used in the construction. A sustainable heating system and a rainwater treatment system were also installed.
Madrid, Spain
In Spain, too, the parliament is composed of two chambers: the Congreso de los Diputados, or House of Deputies (pictured), and the Senado, or Senate. The former chamber is the more powerful of the two, as it appoints Spain's government. Because of the COVID pandemic, the neoclassical structure cannot be visited.
Valletta, Malta
Since 2015, Malta has also had a new parliament building, built according to the designs of Italian architect Renzo Piano. The aim was to reduce the building's energy consumption to a minimum: Limestone walls proved to be energetically advantageous, while solar panels on the roof do the rest. The first floor also houses an art exhibition that is open to the public.