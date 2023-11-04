European probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moons

ScienceEuropeEuropean probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moonsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceEuropeCornelia Borrmann50 minutes ago50 minutes agoCould ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harbouring extra-terrestrial life? This is one of the tantalizing questions the European Space Agency's Jupiter probe hopes to find answers to in its biggest planetary mission to date.https://p.dw.com/p/4PzBbAdvertisement