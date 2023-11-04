  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
ScienceEurope

European probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moons

Cornelia Borrmann
50 minutes ago

Could ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harbouring extra-terrestrial life? This is one of the tantalizing questions the European Space Agency's Jupiter probe hopes to find answers to in its biggest planetary mission to date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PzBb
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers work at a site of a residential house damaged during a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Kyiv asks IMF, World Bank for more aid

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Luftangriff auf Myanmar

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Conflicts17 hours ago02:59 min
More from Asia

Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Soccer10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Joe Biden speaks in Belfast

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on an armed pickup truck

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing in Washington

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

PoliticsApril 11, 202306:17 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage