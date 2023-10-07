  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Cars and TransportationEurope

Europe revealed - A continent on the move

1 hour ago

Roads, railways and air corridors are the arteries that supply and connect the nations of Europe. Without transport, the continent would grind to a halt. The Covid crisis has underlined just how crucial mobility is to our lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tijc

But how can we square that importance with the big challenges of the future: reducing carbon emissions, e-cars, a revolution in rail transport? A short-term decarbonization of air travel appears unfeasible. So, should we stop travelling long distances? Or perhaps use other forms of transport to get around the continent? And if so, which ones? Cars and even bikes are assembled from parts that are first shipped from all over the world by boat or plane. Once assembled, they yet again cover thousands of kilometers on polluting trucks before finally reaching the consumer. Europe’s economy and infrastructure are geared up for global trade. Today, the systems are stretched to their limits. Switzerland is pursuing rail transport as an interesting alternative. With public consent, polluting energies were taxed, huge investments were made in the railway, and piggyback transport and trucks were banned from the roads. But Switzerland is a lone wolf in this regard. Most European nations are now throwing their weight behind electric cars. They’re cleaner, cheaper to run than combustion vehicles and someday soon, they could even be driverless. Nevertheless, they also prompt questions about the use of the car, still a status symbol for many people today. When it comes to rethinking their economic model, some companies are still finding mobility to be a challenge. But in view of competition from Asia, the trusty old gas station could very soon be a thing of the past. For sure, renouncing the combustion engine won’t be enough. Green mobility is, and remains, one of the biggest challenges facing Europe today.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian and NATO flags in front of a huge banner against Vladimir Putin calling for his prosecution in The Hague
Live

NATO summit updates: Ukraine support is 'most imminent task'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

Society24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Soccer21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Science21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage