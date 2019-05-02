 Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea: How Frankfurt′s players rated | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.05.2019

Sports

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea: How Frankfurt's players rated

Luka Jovic scored the crucial goal for Eintracht Frankfurt as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League semifinal at the Commerzbank Arena. But who was their star man? DW delivers their player ratings.

Europa League - Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Chelsea | Sebastian Rode (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

Trapp 7 - Never really called into action until the goal, which he couldn't do much about, especially as he appeared to see it late. Busier in the second half and made two important saves, keeping out Loftus-Cheek and Luiz.

Abraham 6 - The kind of all-action performance we've come to expect from the Eintracht captain. Went close with a first half shot that went just over the bar and a second-half header.

Hinteregger 8 - Engulfed in a titanic tussle with Olivier Giroud from the first minute and did a fine job of containing the Frenchman, who was limited to a few half chances. Frankfurt's star man.

Falette 6 - Made some crucial blocks, clearances and interceptions but failed to get the ball away in the build-up to Chelsea's equalizer. Lacked composure at crucial times.

Rode 7 - Battled for everything in midfield and limited the influence of Kante, sticking to the Frenchman like glue. Showed his experience in keeping the ball and interrupting Chelsea's flow.

Fernandes 7 - A tireless runner for 73 minutes, encapsulating the Frankfurt effort. The Swiss didn't give Chelsea a moment's rest and, defensively was very important.

Kostic 6 - Made several lung-busting runs down the left and showed Azpilicueta a clean pair of heels more than once. Provided the assist for Jovic with a cross from the left but wasteful overall.

Da Costa 6 - Some promising runs and a good outlet for Frankfurt, but not as calm or measured on the ball as he could have been. Showed great feet to create a big chance for Frankfurt late on.

Hasebe 4 - Struggled to see the ball or affect the game in any way. The pace and intensity of the game seemed too much for the 35-year-old at times.

Gacinovic 5 - Plenty of energy but short on quality. Hasn't played much recently and it showed as he struggled to link up with the isolated Jovic. Replaced late on.

Jovic 7 - Took his goal so well, readjusting his body and executing a superb header into the bottom corner. The Serbian proving once again that he is one of the best finishers around. Isolated for long periods of the second half though.

-

Paciencia - Came on for the final 17 minutes and could have clinched the win but saw a late shot blocked by Luiz.

Willems - Came on in injury time.

