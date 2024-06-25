Euro 2024: Memorable moments so far
Game on! UEFA's European Football Championship has got the ball rolling and fans' heads turning. As the group stage draws to a close, it's time to look back at some memorable moments — on and off the pitch.
A selfie for the ages
The 10-year-old boy Berat probably had to summon all his courage to get this selfie with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 69th minute of Portugal's match against Turkey, the young fan stormed onto the pitch, interrupting the game. "I just made my dream come true," he later said in an interview. "Now I have a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo. It's going on a T-shirt and up in my room."
Severe weather and heavy rainfall
The Euros might be in full swing in Germany, but the weather doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. Thunderstorms, heavy rains and even gale-force winds have whipped across the country, turning several matches into quite uncomfortable affairs. But things are looking up, with bright skies forecast for the remaining championship. Sommermärchen here we come!
Is it really?
Swiss fans were elated when they scored a lead against Germany during their group match. But it wasn't meant to last, as Germany's team managed a last-minute draw, clinching their spot at the top of the group and relegating Switzerland to second place. It remains to be seen if raclette is truly better than currywurst, but the editors have discussed it, and they're leaning toward the latter.
Braided work of art
Dutch striker Memphis Depay was the topic of much talk when he took to the pitch wearing a white headband that read "who cares." Some loved it, others, like sports reporter Valentijn Derksen, thought it was "ridiculous." Whatever one's opinion is on the matter, we think everyone can agree that the braids in his hair are a true work of art!
A church gripped with football fever
The Protestant Emmaus congregation in western Gelsenkirchen celebrated the Euro2024 kick-off with an ecumenical service — followed by bratwurst and drinks. Congregation members have decorated the church and before each match, they lay out flower pots containing the country flags of each team playing. The church's Facebook page welcomes visitors with a banner that reads "Peace. Love. Football."
Who is hiding in this picture?
The match between the Netherlands and France was not much of a laughing matter, ending with a goalless draw that left both teams' fate in Group D undecided. But one photographer did catch this silly moment, when French defender Theo Hernandez dove for the ball, only to find his face entirely covered in this perfectly-timed snapshot.
Ukraine's Sonyachny stadium
Ahead of Ukraine's opening match against Romania, the country unveiled a chilling installation of shell-blasted stadium seats. Positioned in a central Munich square, the display inludes a banner that reads, "A Kharkiv stadium, built for Euro 2012, destroyed by Russian shells in 2022." Former Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko presented the stark reminder of Russia's ongoing war of aggression.
Say Cheeeese!
A number of fervent fans have managed to invade the pitch for the sake of a memorable photo. Star scorer Ronaldo isn't the only target of choice for daring fans. French forward Antoine Griezman also has supporters who would do just about anything to snag a selfie with their hero. But this young fan waited until after France won the match against Austria to get his dream shot.
Kylian Mbappé's mask
After breaking his nose, French striker Kylian Mbappé can only compete wearing a protective mask. During training, he wore a specially manufactured mask in France's blue, white and red colors. During tournaments however, he will have to switch to an all-black design, as UEFA regulations determine that medical equipment "must be of a single color and free of team and manufacturer identification."
Proud father-daughter moment
Germany kicked off its opening tournament against Scotland with a scorching 5:1 victory. German striker Niclas Füllkrug was one of the successful scorers. After the game, he celebrated his team's win with daughter Emilia. Later he told German press that "these are images that will stay with me forever."