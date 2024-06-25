The 10-year-old boy Berat probably had to summon all his courage to get this selfie with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 69th minute of Portugal's match against Turkey, the young fan stormed onto the pitch, interrupting the game. "I just made my dream come true," he later said in an interview. "Now I have a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo. It's going on a T-shirt and up in my room."