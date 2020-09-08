In the virtual world of e-games, we meet a female gamer who has become a titan. Finally, we join a pair of architects with a possible solution to Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Students between the frontlines in Eswatini

For over a month now, schools in the tiny Southern African kingdom Eswatini remain closed as a result of ongoing protests against the king in Africa’s last absolute monarchy. Young people, particularly high school and university students, have led protests rooted in a lack of development and opportunities – but security forces have hit back violently.

Street Debate: A Royal Clash: Eswatini’s Youth has had enough of its King

In this week’s street debate, Christine Mhundwa meets young people demanding change in Eswatini. The small southern African country is one of the last remaining absolute monarchies in the world, and some young people believe the king is abusing his powers.

Corruption across Africa

From establishing special commissions to mounting public billboards , Africa has made strides in tackling corruption. But the problem refuses to disappear. We catch up with our correspondents in Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe on the battle against corruption.

Kenya’s first female pro esports athlete

E-sport athletes in Kenya are still almost unheard of. Parents and peers still don’t see how one can dedicate their lives to video games, much less how to make money from it. But Sylvia Gathoni, perhaps Kenya’s best-known female, Kenyan e-sport athlete, has got her game on and is winning games, hearts, and minds.

Converting Shipping Containers into a beautiful home

Nigeria is short of about 22 million homes, so finding an affordable house is quite the hustle. But architect Pius Dare believes repurposing shipping containers for beautiful homes is a sustainable and affordable solution.

