Escaping the floods on Ukraine's Dnipro
Following the breach of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, thousands of residents affected by the flooding are struggling to cope with the masses of water. Despite the destruction, warfare continues in the area.
On an air mattress through the floods
Since June 6, those who remain in the southern Ukrainian conflict region of Kherson have been struggling with another existential threat to their homeland: the Dnipro River, the natural frontline between Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories, burst its banks creating floodwaters several meters high after a partial collapse of the Kakhovka Dam. Over 40,000 people are affected.
Dam wall breached
An aerial view shows the dam breach at the power plant wall. Ukraine and Russia continue to accuse each other of destroying the dam. The inhabitants of nearby villages were totally unprepared for the masses of water and mud that were unleashed.
Land submerged
The level of the Dnipro rose up to 12 meters after the dam burst. More than 600 square kilometers of land were submerged beneath the water. The area worst affected is in the southern, Russian-occupied region of Ukraine. The town of Oleshky was hit particularly hard. According to Russian sources, almost 4,300 people have been rescued, while more than 14,000 homes have been flooded.
Saving what can be saved
A woman from Kherson wades through the water holding two boxes of personal belongings pulled from her flooded home. Thousands of residents are trying to save their belongings from the flood waters. Many, however, could only save themselves and had to leave everything behind during the evacuations.
Evacuations
In the frontline city of Kherson, located on the northern bank of the river, soldiers and volunteers help evacuate people in the flooded areas. The operations are life-threatening, as artillery shells are repeatedly fired from the Russian-occupied side of the river.
Grateful evacuees
Many rescue workers are shown great gratitude for their continuous efforts. Many elderly people who were still living in the recaptured city of Kherson are particularly in need of help during the floods. Here, a Ukrainian woman gives her rescuer a kiss on the cheek.
Pet rescue underway
Animals left in flooded areas are also being evacuated. Volunteers rescue dogs, cats and other pets from the flood waters and bring them to safe places.
Impact on wildlife
A bee colony sinks in the masses of water. For this beehive — painted in the Ukrainian national colors — any help will probably come too late.
Masses of dead fish
The falling level of the Dnipro River above the Kakhovka Dam has caused masses of fish to die in the drained reservoir. The flooding below the dam has also released many pollutants from industrial and agricultural facilities, potentially triggering an enormous environmental disaster.
Threatened culltural heritage
The sight of a flooded church in the town of Hola Prystan in the Russian-controlled Kherson region is representative of the damage to cultural heritage in the region. According to initial reports from the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the dam burst has damaged or completely destroyed more than 20 museums and cultural sites in the region.