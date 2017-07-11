Eritrea launches 'full-scale offensive' say Tigrayan forces

An advisor to the President of Tigray said Tuesday that Eritrea has launched a "full-scale offensive" along the country's border with northern Ethiopia.

"Eritrean forces have launched full scale offensive in all fronts today-all the way from Tekeze through to Irob. Heavy fighting in May Kuhli, Zban Gedena, AdiAwala, Rama, Tserona and Zalambessa," Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

"Eritrea is deploying its entire army as well as reservists. Our forces are heroically defending their positions."

Tuesday's development would mark an escalation in a war that has already displaced millions and triggered a humanitarian disaster across northern Ethiopia.

The war in Ethiopia, between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), resumed on August 24, breaking a cease-fire in place since March.

Earlier this month, Tigrayan forces said they were ready to lay down their arms again, saying they were open to an African Union-led peace process.

War reignites in Ethiopia's Tigray region

jsi/wmr (AP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...