Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Elizabeth Shoo is a social media anchor on DW news and editor with the Kiswahili service. Elizabeth covers everything trending on social media and uses her keen sense of story to provide her audience with perspective.
DW's social media desk is an important complement to the DW News broadcast as social media has become an integral part of news. By keeping up with what's trending, Shoo keeps her finger on the pulse of the international news cycle.